Satellite Healthcare and Outset Medical Announce Multi-Year Agreement to Increase Home Dialysis Penetration

Satellite Healthcare patient, Dick, is able to dialyze at home with Outset Medical’s Tablo Hemodialysis System ™ with the help of his wife/caregiver, Liz (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satellite Healthcare, a leading national not-for-profit kidney care company and Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind dialysis technology, announced a joint effort to drive home hemodialysis adoption within Satellite Healthcare’s nationwide network of dialysis centers. As part of the multi-year sales agreement, Satellite Healthcare will purchase and utilize Tablo systems for home hemodialysis. Further, the two organizations will collaborate on education and training initiatives to boost patient awareness and adoption of home dialysis options.

Satellite Healthcare has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive patient care for the entire spectrum of in-home, self-care dialysis treatments. Serving more than 8,000 patients annually, the company is committed to making life better for those living with kidney disease.

“Satellite Healthcare has always been a progressive organization and at the leading edge of advancing at-home dialysis care,” said Jeff Goffman, Satellite Healthcare’s CEO. “We intend to lead this industry on the percentage of our patients dialyzing at home and believe personalized patient care will drive innovation for value-based care to improve quality and lower costs. We view our use of Tablo and our collaboration with Outset as a key relationship to realizing our vision.”

Historically, growth in home hemodialysis has been stunted by challenges such as lengthy patient training times, high patient drop-out rates and sub-optimal provider payment. Recently, a variety of new tailwinds have emerged that are focused on driving more patients to home dialysis, including dialysis patients being eligible for Medicare Advantage and the ESRD Treatment Choices program, a new CMS program that pays dialysis providers more, or less, based on their home dialysis growth rates. Further, increased telehealth adoption and the need to reduce patient proximity during the pandemic has amplified interest in home dialysis from patients.

“To really move the needle on home dialysis adoption, it’s paramount that leading organizations, such as Satellite Healthcare, are invested in actively enabling patients’ journey home,” said Leslie Trigg, Outset Medical’s CEO. “Outset was founded on the principle that patients should be empowered to control when, where and how they dialyze. We have always believed that dialyzing at home is vital to restoring identity, autonomy and a sense of self-worth for those managing kidney disease. We look forward to helping power Satellite Healthcare’s plan to innovate the care delivery model and lead the industry on home dialysis uptake.”

About Satellite Healthcare

Satellite Healthcare, Inc. is a leading, national not-for-profit kidney care company that has been dedicated to making life better for patients with kidney disease since 1974. Satellite Healthcare and its entities provide in-center and home dialysis services, innovative research and clinical trials as well as early and end-stage kidney disease management. Our focus is to improve the quality and access of dialysis care, reduce costs and implement integrated value-based care models. Satellite Healthcare has more than 80 dialysis centers in five states and relationships with some of the most prestigious nephrologists and institutions in the United States. In addition, Satellite Healthcare has a well-recognized, enduring commitment to philanthropy and community service, from funding millions of dollars in research grants to sponsoring kidney programs nationwide. For more information, visit satellitehealthcare.com

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include statements regarding Outset’s expectations, plans and prospects with respect to its collaboration with Satellite Healthcare, including the anticipated outcome and benefits of the collaboration. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause actual results and other events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks described in the Risk Factors section of Outset’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Outset disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.