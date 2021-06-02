Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. and Unique Wire Partner to Deliver Enhanced Digital Intelligence and Data Analysis Solutions

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. (“Rimkus”), a worldwide provider of forensic engineering and technical consulting services, today announced a new strategic partnership with Unique Wire, a leading provider of digital intelligence and high-tech data analysis. Through this partnership, the companies will jointly pursue business opportunities to deliver expanding and advanced technical consulting services that meet client needs in today’s complex, digital world.

“Rimkus places a continued focus on advancing our business and incorporating the latest technological developments in forensic consulting. Our partnership with Unique Wire is a powerful one, complimenting both companies and allowing for individual and corporate growth. Our global client base will benefit from our partnership with Unique Wire, who are proven leaders in digital intelligence,” said Curtis Brown, Chairman and Executive Director, Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc.

“Evolving our business and working with cutting-edge partners like Unique Wire will ensure our consulting experts have the latest tools and methodologies to legally capture the most challenging digital data. Unique Wire’s vast experience working with government intelligence, military and law enforcement as well as Fortune 500 corporations will bring unmatched capabilities in data acquisition and analytics, digital intelligence, cybersecurity and much more to our clients,” said Robert Kocher, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc.

“Partnering with Rimkus, a firm with deep relationships in the legal and insurance sectors, will allow us to grow in sectors outside of our normal realm. Together, working as a team, we will place our clients on the best path for success in this complex, digital world,” said Brian Feucht, Chief Executive Officer, Unique Wire.

About Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc.

Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. is a worldwide provider of forensic consulting and technical services to insurance companies, law firms, corporations, and government agencies. Rimkus assists clients in the responsive and timely resolution of claims and disputes, as well as finding solutions to our clients’ most difficult technical challenges. For more than 35 years, the company’s team of professional engineers, architects, scientists, and technical specialists has been recognized for its commitment to service excellence by local, national, and international business communities. Rimkus operates more than 90 offices across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.rimkus.com.

About Unique Wire

Unique Wire is a digital intelligence and e-discovery business focused on helping corporations, law firms, and government agencies. Headquartered in Oregon, the company specializes in legal and corporate data extraction and analysis. Their highly skilled team enables investigators access to previously inaccessible data and capture insights in today’s complex, digital world. For more information, visit www.unique-wire.com.