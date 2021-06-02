Baptist Health of Northeast Florida Collaborates with Gozio Health to Improve Patient Access through Mobile Wayfinding and Engagement

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gozio Health, an industry-leading, customizable end-to-end mobile platform, announced that it is working with Baptist Health in Jacksonville, Florida, to provide mobile wayfinding to its patients. Baptist Health will be the first in Northeast Florida to launch this patient engagement platform, which is designed to optimize the patient’s journey at every point of care.

Baptist Health will deploy Gozio’s indoor navigation capabilities in each of its hospitals and parking garages, in addition to more than 175 outpatient locations, later this year. The mobile wayfinding platform provides GPS-like turn-by-turn directions, guiding patients from their homes to the appropriate parking location and then to their intended destination with ease. The navigation app will make it easy to find onsite amenities, from restaurants to restrooms to ATMs – as well as help patients access digital services such as physician directories, appointment scheduling, patient records and more.

“Baptist Health is committed to providing accessible, quality health care services to patients. Mobile wayfinding will help improve their experience as they travel to the point-of-care,” said Michael A. Mayo, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of Baptist Health. “Our work with Gozio is timely as it pertains to growing patient expectations to make health care easier to find and understand.”

“Health systems across the country recognize the growing importance of digital interactions with patients, and we applaud Baptist Health for taking the lead in Northeast Florida to improve patient access and experience,” said Joshua Titus, CEO and founder of Gozio Health. “By deploying our digital front door platform and wayfinding capabilities, Baptist Health is setting a new bar for patient engagement and empowerment.”

About Gozio Health

Gozio Health offers an end-to-end, customizable mobile platform exclusively for healthcare systems, including digital front door. Gozio’s extensible mobile platform enables seamless consumer interactions and provides an anytime, anywhere connection to patients improving their overall experience and access to care. Popular patient engagement features include patented wayfinding with turn-by-turn navigation, virtual visits, physician directories, appointment scheduling, access to electronic health records, Urgent Care and Emergency Department wait times, bill pay and extensive analytics capabilities. For more information, watch the video or visit www.goziohealth.com or find Gozio Health on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Baptist Health

Founded in 1955, Baptist Health serves families throughout the region with high-quality, comprehensive care for every stage of life. Currently ranked as the “most preferred” health care provider in the Jacksonville area, Baptist Health is deeply honored to serve the community through a growing circle of care that includes nationally accredited hospitals, including the region’s only children’s hospital. Baptist has more than 200 primary care and specialty physician practices, children’s specialty clinics, home health care, behavioral health, occupational health, rehabilitation services and urgent care. For more information, visit www.baptistjax.com.