QAD Signs Partnership Agreement with TCC Technology in Thailand

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of next generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Bangkok-based T.C.C. Technology Co., Ltd. (TCCtech), making TCCtech a channel partner in Thailand.

"We are pleased to add TCCtech as a channel partner," said QAD Managing Director, South Asia Jan Biezepol. "This partnership will supplement our efforts to grow adoption of QAD Adaptive ERP and the QAD Adaptive Applications portfolio of solutions by expanding our customer base in Thailand and the Asia Pacific region."

TCCtech is Thailand’s leading carrier-neutral data center. Carrier-neutral data centers allow interconnection between colocation and interconnection providers. The company provides best-in-class infrastructure services, managed services and business solutions. Under the terms of the agreement, TCCtech will provide consultation to prospective customers during the pre-sales process for QAD Adaptive ERP.

TCCtech aims to grow the scope of its offerings by including QAD Adaptive ERP. It hopes to address the wide range of Thai manufacturing by offering solutions that fit their needs in terms of scale, industry and types of disruption that they face.

“As an ERP expert in Thailand for 20 years, TCCtech believes this collaboration with QAD reflects our philosophy of providing the best quality of services and supporting customers to become more effective while transforming their business to achieve sustainable growth,” said Deputy Managing Director, Commercial and Operation TCCtech Pipit Jariyavattanavijit. “We anticipate broadening our customer base by expanding into new markets including small and mid-sized enterprises.”

The QAD Global Partner Program has over 100 partners helping QAD to deliver innovative solutions, services and technology that help its customers to modernize their business processes, manage disruption and leverage them into a competitive advantage. The program includes several types of partnerships, including channel partners, system integrators and service organizations, solution providers and technology providers.

About QAD – Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 30 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), quality management system (QMS) and strategic sourcing and supplier management, to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About TCC Technology Group

TCC Technology Group is a trusted technology solutions partner. The group aims to deliver the best–value solutions to support customers to accelerate their business operation and achieve their full potential. These solutions are developed on top of highly reliable and secured infrastructure, which includes trusted data centers, multi-cloud platform and Carrier-Neutral Internet Exchange hub, contributing to the strong base of customers from both local and international arenas. The group companies gain the recognition for the high-quality standard and data security. The synergies with Global Strategic Partners also enhance the commitment to customers and society. TCC Technology Group consists of T.C.C. Technology Co., Ltd. (TCCtech), LEAP Solutions Asia Co., Ltd. (LSA) and Shinasub Co., Ltd. (SNS).

For more details, please visit https://www.tcc-technology.com

