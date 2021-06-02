V2 Communications Expands AI & Data Client Portfolio with Addition of Tellius

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--V2 Communications (V2), a public relations and digital communications agency for disruptive global brands, has added Tellius, the AI-driven decision intelligence platform, to its client roster. Tellius joins V2’s growing list of clients in the AI and data science space, like UiPath and Comm100.

Tellius, based in Virginia, is the first decision intelligence platform that combines AI- and ML-driven automation with a natural language search interface, allowing users to ask questions of their business data, analyze billions of data records in seconds, and gain comprehensive, automated insights in a single platform. The platform accelerates the process of discovering the most important findings from data without laborious manual analysis or complex feature engineering, from identifying root causes for trend changes, to uncovering key business drivers and segments. Fortune 500 brands and small- and medium-sized businesses alike, across key industries such as pharmaceutical and life sciences, CPG, financial services, and more rely on Tellius to get faster, more accurate, and more valuable data insights.

V2’s PR objectives for Tellius are to build brand awareness and educate the market on the value of the Tellius platform. Tapping its already extensive AI and data science expertise, V2 will meet these goals by creating a media relations program fueled by corporate and product news and thought leadership that positions Tellius as a leading decision intelligence vendor; developing an analyst relations program focused on cultivating relationships with the most influential data and analytics organizations; and pursuing speaking and awards that will shine a spotlight on Tellius’ unique capabilities and market knowledge. The agency already drove Tellius’ public announcement of its recent Series A funding round, which resulted in a feature story in TechCrunch.

“Tellius is completely revolutionizing traditional business intelligence and analytics. By bridging the insights gap caused by silos between dashboards and AI tools, Tellius is opening the door for every organization to get faster, more accurate, and more valuable insights from their data,” said Jean Serra, co-founder and partner at V2. “The company joins V2’s growing roster of organizations that are the driving forces behind digital transformation, and we’re thrilled to be the partner that will bring Tellius’ communications strategy to life.”

