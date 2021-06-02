Aigilx Health and NextGate Partner to Support HIEs with Next Generation Identity Matching and Community-Wide Interoperability

PASADENA, Calif. & ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGate, the global leader in enterprise patient identification, and Aigilx Health, Inc., a leader in healthcare interoperability and health information exchange (HIE) services, today announced a strategic partnership to make migration simpler for community and health information exchanges with next generation identity matching and intelligent data collection for whole-person care.

Aigilx Health will integrate NextGate’s market-leading Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) with its premier Meridian Data Aggregation Platform (DAP) to provide a comprehensive, fully-integrated view of clinical, community and lifestyle data for HIEs and CIEs (Community Information Exchanges).

Meridian DAP is a highly scalable and customizable data aggregation platform built specifically for HIEs and CIEs that seamlessly collects and organizes health, social services and cross-sector data into a single platform for regulatory, population health, and value-based care initiatives. Pairing the platform with NextGate’s EMPI ensures patient records are uniquely identified and correctly matched throughout an entirety of stakeholders in one’s care journey. The inclusion of the EMPI establishes an infrastructure for connecting credible new data streams and cleaning, deduplicating and standardizing data for an enriched and complete health record.

The partnership between NextGate and Aigilx Health already supports Rochester RHIO, a regional HIE serving 14 counties and 1.5 million residents in New York State. It is the first HIE to utilize the Meridian DAP solution.

“Meridian DAP with NextGate’s EMPI has quickly become a foundational component of our health information exchange infrastructure, ” said Jill Eisenstein, CEO and president, Rochester RHIO. “The integration reinforces our ability to provide high quality, accurate clinical data at multiple points in the care continuum. Health professionals are able to confidently access a holistic view of patient interactions across the community. The heightened context and coordination of care makes a difference in the lives of residents and public health research, which is more critical than ever with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Cross system interoperability and patient identification are critical aspects of person-centered healthcare delivery. As organizations transition to value-based payment and care delivery models, the need for a longitudinal health record that tracks individuals throughout their lifetime across an array of care services, is increasingly critical for greater clinical, operational and financial performance. Inaccurate patient identification costs the U.S. healthcare system $6 billion annually and results in medical errors, data quality issues, administrative waste, and poor patient satisfaction.

“Patient identification is at the epicenter of whole-person care,” said Andy Aroditis, CEO of NextGate. “With the inclusion of our EMPI, the Meridian DAP seamlessly connects data across multiple settings and localities of the continuum to drive diverse stakeholder collaboration and fulfill the goals of population health.”

About Aigilx Health

Aigilx Health is a health information technology firm focusing on providing innovative solutions in managing health information by developing cutting-edge technology that is easy to use, economical and robust. With a mission to improve outcomes, reduce cost and increase patient and provider satisfaction, Aigilx Health’s Meridian Data Aggregation Platform (DAP) is designed to support health and community information exchanges, population health and VBP initiatives by seamlessly integrating health, social services and cross-sector data in a single platform. Located in Rochester, New York, Aigilx Health has an international team working on building innovative products, solutions and services delivery.

About NextGate

With over 250 customers in nine countries, NextGate is the global leader in patient identification and identity resolution in healthcare. Committed to helping organizations overcome the clinical, operational and financial challenges that result from duplicate and disparate data, our full suite of identity matching solutions connect the entire healthcare ecosystem to drive critical improvements in quality, safety, and efficiency. NextGate's market-leading, HITRUST-certified Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) currently manages more than 350 million lives and is deployed by the world's most successful healthcare systems, government agencies, and health information exchanges. For more information, visit www.nextgate.com.