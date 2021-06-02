 Sharp NEC Display Solutions Partners with Avery Dennison To Bring ActiveScene™ Complete Digital Display Solution to Market

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sharp NEC Display Solutions, a global leader in the display market, today announced its partnership with Avery Dennison, delivering an innovative, interactive AV solution, ActiveScene™. Combining Avery Dennison’s Vela™ Dynamic System and NEC projection technology, ActiveScene™ provides a comprehensive AV solution to transform existing windows into engaging, eye-catching displays.

Utilizing Avery Dennison’s Vela™ smart window film, ActiveScene can be retrofitted to any window or glass surface. Controlled electronically, the film becomes opaque upon command to create a dynamic canvas where users can project a unique AV experience to their audiences, making use of previously underutilized glass wall or window space. When ActiveScene is not in use, the glass remains transparent.

“ActiveScene™ is a game-changing solution that brings together the best of Avery Dennison and Sharp/NEC,” said Rich McPherson, Senior Product Manager at Sharp NEC Display Solutions. “We’re always looking for new and exciting ways to provide customers with innovative solutions, and ActiveScene gives users the ability to transform unused space into dynamic video canvases with the push of a button.”

Ideal for a wide variety of applications, ActiveScene™ can be used to transform glass storefronts into large advertising displays, corporate conference room windows into dynamic privacy screens, glass-fronted museum vignettes into informative signage and more. Compared to standalone projection or LCD video walls, ActiveScene™ provides a turnkey, multi-function opportunity without bezels to distract from the image. The solution is available with three NEC Projector options – PX1004UL, PA803UL or P605UL – offering multiple brightness options to meet the needs of almost any space.

“Our partnership with Sharp/NEC enables us to mix the physical with the digital,” said Abby Monnot, Marketing Director at Avery Dennison. “The ability to transform existing real estate into an interactive, engaging solution that draws users in elevates what companies can do and gives them the opportunity to communicate like never before.”

The ActiveScene™ complete digital display solution from Sharp/NEC and Avery Dennison includes the NEC projector, lens and standard mount, VELA™ film, VELA™ designated controller, media player, basic Content Management System (CMS). For more information on the complete solution, visit https://www.sharpnecdisplays.us/activescene.

About Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. is the leading global provider of professional and commercial visual technology and digital signage solutions, wholly owned by Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. Sharp NEC Display offers one of the broadest visual solutions portfolios in the industry, innovating in LCD displays, lamp and laser projectors, dvLED, 8K and 5G technology, collaboration solutions, calibration tools, IoT and AI driven analytics. Sharp NEC Display is a trusted name and a total solutions provider with strong ties to industry partners, and has a reputation for quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support with a range of professional service offerings. Serving a wide variety of markets, the organization’s expertise spans retail, enterprise, education, entertainment, transportation, energy and utility, and more. For more information, please visit www.sharpnecdisplays.us. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.