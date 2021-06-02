CybelAngel Joins SecurityScorecard’s Integrate360 Marketplace to Help Customers Better Manage Their Risk Portfolio

PARIS & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CybelAngel, a global leader in digital risk protection, today announced its addition to SecurityScorecard’s Integrate360 Marketplace, providing another avenue for customers to discover and deploy integrated solutions.

The SecurityScorecard Marketplace is a place for cybersecurity end-users to discover, evaluate and procure risk management solutions right from the SecurityScorecard platform. CybelAngel data is now pre-integrated into SecurityScorecard, providing an aggregated view of confidential documents and credentials found online, across various layers of the internet.

By combining CybelAngel’s leading digital risk protection platform with SecurityScorecard’s Ratings outside-in view, customers are able to:

Operate with Unparalleled Visibility : Customers receive insight into exposed information in their ecosystem right in their Scorecard.

: Customers receive insight into exposed information in their ecosystem right in their Scorecard. Stay Ahead of Threats : Actionable insights enable customers to identify threats before they fall into the wrong hands.

: Actionable insights enable customers to identify threats before they fall into the wrong hands. Drive Cyber Resilience: Trusted data from CybelAngel and SecurityScorecard help customers drive resilience and agility.

“Our top priority is to make risk management easier for customers, helping them meet modern demands while resolving external threats before it is too late,” said Camille Charaudeau, Vice President of Product Strategy, CybelAngel. “Through the marketplace integration, SecurityScorecard’s customers will receive unparalleled visibility to stay ahead of threats and prevent digital risk that could hinder day-to-day operations.”

Making it easier for customers to discover and deploy integrated solutions, the SecurityScorecard Marketplace provides a 360 degree view of security visibility with actionable risk intelligence. Integrating CybelAngel into the Marketplace allows customers to view security ratings and leaked information in one place, making it possible to mitigate risk, faster. CybelAngel aggregated data is immediately available to SecurityScorecard Enterprise customers for their own company.

“SecurityScorecard is thrilled to have CybelAngel join our Marketplace, as they bring incredible value to our joint customers,” said Randy Streu, VP of Alliances at SecurityScorecard. “We look forward to working closely with them to enable organizations of all sizes to manage their risk portfolio seamlessly.”

This news comes on the heels of CybelAngel announcing its New Platform Experience, enabling CISOs and their teams to respond to threats faster and gather valuable data from exposure over time. More information on CybelAngel’s integration with SecurityScorecard is available here.

Follow CybelAngel for the latest details on research, events and other news.

Twitter: @CybelAngel

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cybelangel/

Learn more about the integration in our webinar on this link

About CybelAngel

CybelAngel is the world-leading digital risk protection platform that detects and resolves external threats before they wreak havoc. Because more data is being shared, processed or stored outside the firewall on cloud services, open databases and connected devices, the digital risk to enterprises has never been greater. Organizations worldwide rely on CybelAngel to discover, monitor and resolve external threats across all layers of the Internet, keeping their critical assets, brand and reputation secure. To learn more, visit CybelAngel.com.