White Oak Commercial Finance Provides Working Capital Facility to Mana Products Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Oak Commercial Finance ("White Oak") closed a working capital credit facility with Mana Products Inc. ("Mana"), a developer and manufacturer of high-end beauty products based in New York, at the end of the first quarter.

The innovative beauty products company has been in business for over 40 years developing formulas for some of the world’s leading beauty brands and was recently acquired by Traub Capital, an experienced private equity firm specialized in building value in consumer companies. The funding will support Mana’s growth and market opportunities.

"We took the time to understand the unique needs of the business and were able to tailor the right solution to help it achieve its near and long-term objectives in partnership with Traub Capital,” said White Oak's Executive Vice President, Martin Efron. “Many companies today are faced with increasingly complex market demands, and White Oak can provide them with the fast and reliable capital to meet those demands with confidence.”

"White Oak recognized Mana’s leading and long-standing position in the industry,” said Geoffrey Lurie, Managing Partner of Traub Capital and Chairman of Mana Products. “Their industry knowledge and capabilities will further assist Mana in achieving its growth plans.”

White Oak is a dedicated financing partner that delivers scalable working capital, up to $250 million, to companies across a range of industries and is accomplished in helping businesses unlock their assets and achieve growth in any market environment.

For more information, visit www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance.

ABOUT WHITE OAK COMMERCIAL FINANCE, LLC

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (WOCF) is a global financial products and services company providing credit facilities to companies across the economy. WOCF’s solutions include asset-based lending, full-service factoring, invoice discounting, government contract financing, lender financing, supply chain financing, inventory financing, US import/export financing, trade credit risk management, account receivables management and credit and collections support. The firm has offices and personnel throughout the US, UK, and Australia, including New York, San Francisco, Charlotte, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, and Sydney. WOCF is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC and its institutional clients. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors’ disciplined investment process focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns and establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. For more information, visit www.whiteoaksf.com.