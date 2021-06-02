Allvue Systems Announces Strategic Partnership with Lionpoint Group

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Lionpoint Group (“Lionpoint”) to provide clients access to a trusted advisor throughout the digital transformation process. Lionpoint is a global consulting firm focused on delivering operational efficiency and enabling technology solutions to the alternative investments industry.

This partnership will enhance Allvue’s offering with an objective, experienced advisor that can help clients maximize the benefit and efficiency of Allvue’s robust, configurable technology solutions across the front-to-back office and equity to credit strategies. Lionpoint’s deep expertise working with LPs, GPs and Fund Administrators will serve as a valuable tool for firms looking to leverage a partner from system selection and change management to process mapping and integrating multiple systems and complex workflows.

“Alternative investment firms have largely recognized the importance of deploying the right technology solutions across the organization, but many need help to identify, implement, and integrate the best software and workflows to meet their changing needs,” said Ryan Keough, Chief Revenue Officer at Allvue. “Partnering with Lionpoint, which has a long history of working with firms that use our solutions, will give our clients access to a trusted advisor to fully support their digital transformation journey.”

“As managers employ technology to address the challenges of organizing more information and data flows than ever before, a trusted advisor can help firms simplify and accelerate software integration as well as future-proof their tech stacks,” says Jonathan Balkin, Co-Founder & Executive Director at Lionpoint. “We look forward to working with Allvue to ensure clients can best leverage the firm’s high-quality product suite across their business lines and workflows.”

This partnership comes at a time of unprecedented growth for Allvue, as the firm continues to expand its commitment to providing best-in-class technology solutions. Earlier this year, Allvue announced the establishment of its APAC presence with the opening of a Singapore office, the launch of its LP Portfolio Management solution, and enhancements to its Fund Performance & Portfolio Monitoring solution.

About Allvue

Allvue Systems is a leading provider of investment management solutions for fund managers, investors, and administrators in the alternative investments industry. The company offers innovative, configurable investment software with an integrated front-to-back solution that empowers superior investment decisions by eliminating the barriers between systems, information, and people, and streamlining investment processes. Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, and currently manages over $2.5 trillion in assets on its platform. The company is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to product enhancements and innovation, and a focus on private debt, private equity, and other alternative asset classes, Allvue helps firms make better investment decisions, enables deeper relationships with their investors and prospects, and allows them to spend less time getting information and more time using it. To learn more about Allvue, please visit: https://www.allvuesystems.com/

About Lionpoint

Lionpoint, an Alpha FMC company, provides consulting services for alternative investments and financial services organizations, across the front, middle and back office. Core services include strategic advisory, operating model optimization, technology road mapping and solution selection, and systems integration to solve complex operational and technology challenges. To learn more about Lionpoint, please visit: https://lionpointgroup.com/