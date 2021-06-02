Northern Credit Union to Deploy Scienaptic’s AI-Powered Credit Decisioning Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, Scienaptic AI announced the deployment of its platform at Northern Credit Union. This deployment will enhance and augment Northern Credit Union’s credit decisioning and underwriting capabilities for new and prospective members.

Founded in 1955 by a group of New York Air Brake employees, Northern Credit Union serves more than 30,000 members through seven branch locations across the North Country and a comprehensive online and mobile banking program. Throughout its history, Northern Credit Union has helped its members by providing the financial services, resources and education they need to achieve their financial goals. From its beginning and far into its future, this has been and will remain Northern Credit Union's foremost commitment.

"At Northern Credit Union, we are committed to meeting and exceeding our members' expectations and anything we can do to enhance their financial experiences is important," said Daniel Estal, VP of Lending, Northern Credit Union. "Scienaptic’s AI-powered credit decisioning platform will help us maintain this strong commitment, enhancing access to credit for our current members and reaching more potential members without increasing risk. We are excited to get started."

"We are pleased to help Northern Credit Union provide increased credit access to its members," Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic. "Our AI will enable more approvals faster, significantly improve automation and drive profitable lending without increasing risk."

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster. For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.