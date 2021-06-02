Tavistock Selects ADTRAN’s XGS-PON to Deliver Florida’s First 10 Gbps High-Performance Broadband in New Sunbridge Community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation multigigabit fiber and fiber extension broadband access solutions, today announced Tavistock Development Company is leveraging the ADTRAN Total Access 5000 (TA5000) 10G fiber access platform with XGS-PON technology to deliver Florida’s first 10 Gbps high-performance broadband service to Sunbridge, its newest master-planned community in Central Florida. Working through service provider 832 Communications, Tavistock will provide up to 10 Gbps symmetrical FTTH services to an anticipated 10,000 residents over the next 10 years. ADTRAN’s solutions provide the flexibility, reliability and ease of use Tavistock needs to build out an exceptional network and support the unique needs of the 27,000-acre Sunbridge community.

Traditional Tier 1 service providers do not currently offer high-speed broadband options in the Central Florida region surrounding Sunbridge. Tavistock searched for a solution that could deliver on its innovative vision to provide multigigabit services that will support the large-scale development plans for residents and businesses, and their increased demand for OTT streaming, telehealth, remote education and work-from-home scenarios.

“With Sunbridge, we have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to build a new kind of community,” said Jim Zboril, Senior Managing Director at Tavistock. “It is uniquely connected – both physically to the natural Florida landscape and digitally allowing residents and businesses to have unprecedented connectivity that will enable them to take advantage of future technological progress.”

Sunbridge represents a fresh approach to regional growth, balancing residential, business and recreational uses amongst large stretches of Florida’s natural environment. Sunbridge is in the initial stages of a multi-decade buildout. The community’s first residents arrived in Del Webb Sunbridge in 2020, and a second neighborhood, Weslyn Park, will open in the fall of 2021. The community’s technology approach is designed to support and enhance connectivity while creating a frictionless user experience.

“All across America, families are looking to join communities that can support their interests. Whether that is hiking a series of challenging trails or conquering the latest virtual reality game, we all need reliable connectivity. ADTRAN’s solutions enable service providers to meet these demands today and build a network that can grow with the communities they serve,” said Craig Stein, Vice President of Sales at ADTRAN. “We’re helping communities, large and small, rapidly deliver the internet access and connected home experience their subscribers demand, which is drawing more residents and opportunities to their areas.”

The ADTRAN TA5000 platform is the highest density 10G PON solution in the U.S. market and serves as the foundation for the industry’s most comprehensive fiber access portfolio. To learn more about the platform’s full features, please visit www.adtran.com/TA5000.

About Tavistock Development Company

Tavistock Development Company is a diversified real estate firm located in Orlando, Fla., owned by Tavistock Group. Specializing in planning, design, finance, construction, and development of groundbreaking projects, Tavistock Development Company has built a portfolio of nationally acclaimed residential, retail, commercial, and industrial projects highlighted by master-planned communities Lake Nona and Sunbridge in Central Florida and Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit www.tavistockdevelopment.com.

About Sunbridge

Sunbridge is the latest community from Tavistock Development Company, creators of the award-winning smart city Lake Nona. Coming to life on 27,000 acres in Central Florida, Sunbridge is built around innovation and sustainability at the forefront of the region’s next wave of connective smart growth and development. Sunbridge will thoughtfully mix homes, schools, parks, recreational amenities and vibrant employment centers amongst large stretches of Florida’s natural environment. The community will be connected by an extensive trail network that will provide unprecedented access to oak forests, lakes, wetlands and waterways. Sunbridge opened its first neighborhood, Del Webb Sunbridge, in fall 2020. Sunbridge’s second neighborhood, Weslyn Park, will open fall 2021. For more information, visit www.sunbridgefl.com.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.