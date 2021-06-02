RubiconMD & Everside Health Announce Extended Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RubiconMD and Everside Health are pleased to announce an expansion of their existing partnership. Previously known as Paladina Health, Everside Health is a Denver-based direct primary care provider who recently expanded its footprint nationally with two major acquisitions, Activate Healthcare and Healthstat. RubiconMD partners with Everside Health to enable primary care clinicians access to top specialist expertise via their industry-leading eConsult Platform. Everside Health’s impressive growth, purpose-driven initiatives, and dedication to high quality of care for their patients have already proven to improve the lives of their patients and RubiconMD is proud to further the partnership.

“We are very pleased with the additional clinical support we receive as a result of our partnership with RubiconMD. Thanks to this relationship, our providers and patients have near real-time access to board-certified physicians in more than 100 specialties. As a result, we have fewer needs for outside referrals to specialists which translates into significant cost savings for our employer clients and greater convenience for our patients,” said Chris Miller, CEO of Everside Health.

“As a mission-driven organization, at RubiconMD, we care deeply about improving patient care. Everside Health is a longtime partner with a strong commitment to improving outcomes and reducing costs and we’re proud to support their patient centric care model to transform healthcare in America,” Carles Reines, RubiconMD Co-founder and President said.

Everside Health is set apart by offering on-site, near-site and virtual complete primary care models to keep employees healthy. Continuing the work that began five years ago, Everside Health’s clinicians pursue a technology-driven approach to support patients with easier, faster access to specialists. The partnership with RubiconMD helps make an impact with their patients’ quality of care. This is done through the thousands of eConsults, across nearly 150 different specialties and subspecialties, offered by RubiconMD. With the assistance of these eConsults, Everside Health’s clinical engagement has increased by 96%, while improving their internal care teams’ workflows.

This partnership continues to produce outstanding results that include Everside Health clinicians reporting 74% of eConsults improved their patients’ care plans and 47% of eConsults reduced costs by preventing unnecessary referrals or services. Everside Health is able to offer patients access to top specialists’ insights within a few hours, while also avoiding long visit times and confusing out-of-pocket costs. And with a reported average rating of 4.89 (out of 5.0) for RubiconMD eConsults and nearly 3,000 CME credits claimed, Everside Health and RubiconMD will continue to contribute to better clinical outcomes and higher quality of care through this expanded partnership.

About RubiconMD

Launched in 2013, RubiconMD advances its mission to democratize medical expertise by connecting primary care clinicians to top specialists. Through its digital platform, RubiconMD enables the remote exchange of insights between clinicians that eliminates unnecessary referrals and services, reduces patient wait time and travel burdens, and allows primary care to practice at the top of their license. For more information, please visit www.rubiconmd.com.

About Everside Health

Denver-based Everside Health, formerly Paladina Health, Activate Healthcare and Healthstat, is the second largest direct primary care provider in the U.S., operating 350 health clinics in 32 states located at or near the facilities of its employer, union and other benefit sponsor clients. Everside’s data-driven, patient-centric healthcare delivery model aligns incentives to benefit patients, physicians and benefit providers, all while reducing the total cost of care. Patients receive convenient, low- or no-cost access to physicians and 24/7 virtual care, reducing the need for costly ER use. The result is clients typically reduce their overall healthcare costs by 20%. For more information, visit www.eversidehealth.com.