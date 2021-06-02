Garmin celebrates Global Running Day with the launch of the Forerunner 55, an easy-to-use smartwatch that encourages running and healthy lifestyles

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Forerunner® 55, an easy-to-use GPS smartwatch designed for people of all skill levels – especially those new to running – to track their stats and achieve their fitness goals. With the simple press of a button, users can start their run or walk and track their time, distance, speed, pace and heart rate data right from their wrist. The Forerunner 55 also offers detailed running data, daily suggested workouts, additional built-in sports apps and more. Garmin unveiled the Forerunner 55 in conjunction with Global Running Day, an annual celebration of the sport of running that encourages beginners to make a life-changing commitment to running.

“We know there are runners of all skill levels who prefer a simplified running watch,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “With that in mind, the Forerunner 55 presents informative and digestible data in a way that can help people reach their running goals, while also encouraging them to live a healthy lifestyle.”

The Forerunner 55 helps runners of all skill levels achieve their fitness goals:

Built-in GPS tracks how far, how fast and where a user runs

Wrist-based heart rate provides data all day and night

All-day activity tracking counts steps, calories, sleep and more 1

Daily suggested workouts take the guesswork out of training by offering personalized run workouts tailored to the runner’s training history, fitness level and recovery time

Garmin Coach training plans offer on-screen guidance from expert coaches and free 5K, 10K or half marathon training plans that adapt based on a runner’s goals

Safety features let runners send a message with their location to family and friends

Advanced running features

The Forerunner 55 offers runners the following tools to take their training to the next level:

PacePro provides guidance to help runners tailor their efforts to a selected course or distance

The finish time estimator lets athletes select a run distance and view their estimated finish time right from the wrist

Cadence alerts let runners know when they’ve gone outside their target cadence range, helping to improve their running form

For those looking to switch up their workout routine, the Forerunner 55 features several built-in activity profiles, including track or virtual running, pool swimming, Pilates, HIIT and more

Following a workout, the built-in recovery time will let athletes know how long to rest before their next big effort

All-day health and wellness tracking

Featuring a wide array of health and wellness features from Garmin Firstbeat Analytics™, the Forerunner 55 is intended to be worn 24/7. Athletes can track their stress and set relaxation reminders to do short breathing exercises, use the Body Battery™ energy monitor to track energy levels to find the best times for activity and rest, and gain insights into when and how intensity minutes are earned throughout the day. Additionally, women can track their menstrual cycle or pregnancy and log symptoms, receive exercise and nutrition education and more through the Garmin Connect™ app.

Connect and customize

The Forerunner 55 includes popular connected features2 to help athletes stay in touch. Directly from the wrist, users can receive text messages and view social media updates, emails and more. Built-in assistance and incident detection3 let users manually or automatically send a message with their real time location to emergency contacts. The Forerunner 55 will also automatically upload activities to Garmin Connect and allow athletes to download custom watch faces, data fields and apps from the Connect IQ™ Store.

Get more runs and workouts in between charges with the Forerunner 55. It features up to 2 weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours in GPS mode. The Forerunner 55 is available now in black, white or aqua and has a suggested retail price of $199.99. For more information on the entire Forerunner lineup, visit garmin.com/forerunner.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Other Garmin fitness brands include Tacx and Firstbeat Analytics. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at media.relations@garmin.com, or follow us at facebook.com/garminfit, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garminfitness or youtube.com/garmin.

1 See Garmin.com/ataccuracy

2 When paired with your compatible smartphone.

3 For safety and tracking features requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/safety.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Forerunner are registered trademarks and PacePro, Body Battery, Garmin Connect, Connect IQ and Firstbeat Analytics are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.