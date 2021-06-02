iQ Academy Minnesota Celebrates Class of 2021 With Commencement Ceremony

FERGUS FALLS, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iQ Academy Minnesota (iQMN), an accredited, full and part-time online public school program of Independent School District No. 544 (Fergus Falls) serving K-12 students statewide, will celebrate the Class of 2021 with both in-person and virtual commencement ceremonies on Friday, June 4, 2021.

“I’m beyond impressed by how strong-willed and tough-minded our students have been throughout this unprecedented year,” said iQMN Head of School Theresa Gallagher. “All of their hard work has led to this moment and I’m thrilled to be able to celebrate all that this group has achieved. Congrats to the Class of 2021!”

This year, iQMN will graduate 43 students. Graduating seniors have been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities across the country.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

iQMN students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: iQ Academy Minnesota 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, June 4th, 2021 | 7 PM CST

WHERE: In-person: Kennedy Secondary School 601 Randolph Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537 | Virtual (link available upon request)

About Minnesota Virtual Academy

iQ Academy Minnesota (iQMN) is an accredited, full- and part-time online public school program of Independent School District No. 544 (Fergus Falls), serving students statewide in grades K through 12 throughout the state. As part of the Minnesota public school system, iQ Academy Minnesota is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about iQMN, visit mn.iqacademy.com.