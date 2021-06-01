the10 jewelry Launches a Collection of Customized Pronoun Pieces to Benefit Gender Nation, a Non-profit Committed to Donating LGBTQ+-affirming Books to Public School Libraries

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Los Angeles-based custom fine jewelry company the10 jewelry today unveiled the PRONOUN COLLECTION, a capsule collection of custom 14K gold plated and silver necklaces, bracelets and earrings featuring personal pronouns. Pieces will range from $135-$350, with 15% of proceeds going to Gender Nation, a non-profit organization that donates LGBTQ+-affirming books to public school libraries. The line is being launched this June in honor of Pride month and will remain available on the10’s website. To view the entire collection: https://www.the10jewelry.com/collections/the-pronoun-collection.

“We created the Pronoun Collection to provide a meaningful symbol for the LGBTQ+ community. We believe that these pieces not only look beautiful but we hope will expand awareness of the use of pronouns in our everyday lives,” said Dana Kavalier, co-founder of the10 jewelry.

“We are thrilled that a portion of the proceeds will go to our friends at Gender Nation,” added the10 jewelry co-founder Shira Caspe Weiss. “As a former second-grade teacher, I’ve seen firsthand how powerful it is for children to pick up a book from their school library and see themselves represented in a safe and loving light. Our Pronoun Collection is designed to support and celebrate that idea.”

The Pronoun Collection’s pieces will include he/him, she/her, them/they, she/they, ask/me, human and many other gender-neutral or gender-inclusive pronoun options. The launch comes as transgender and nonbinary youth face unprecedented attacks in bills making their way through state legislatures around the country. LGBTQ+ kids already face increased discrimination and bullying, which leads to isolation and alarming rates of suicide.

Keiko Feldman, co-founder of Gender Nation, noted, “We are thrilled that Shira and the gang at the10 jewelry came to us with this opportunity. It’s a fantastic and incredibly timely idea.”

“Absolutely, when people who do not identify as LGBTQ+ openly share their personal pronouns, it helps to normalize the reality that there is in fact a gender spectrum, and it creates a more inclusive space for those that do,” added Gender Nation co-founder Morgan Walsh.

The Pronoun Collection will be available for pre-order on June 1st at the10jewelry.com and will begin shipping after June 15.

Gender Nation empowers and validates children through access to uplifting, inclusive stories that demonstrate the full spectrum of sexuality and gender identity.

the10 jewelry is a custom fine jewelry company that was co-founded in 2020 by best friends and jewelry lovers Dana Kavalier and Shira Caspe Weiss.

instagram @gendernation @the10jewelry

Learn more www.gendernation.org and www.the10jewelry.com