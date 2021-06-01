Dahlgren Duck combines with Ski and Sea.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Dahlgren Duck, the leading name in global luxury hospitality goods and services, announced they are combining with Ski and Sea International. Both companies provide premier houseware services in the travel and resort industry. The combined companies’ offerings will further benefit their clients in providing a broader range of hospitality operating supplies and equipment (OS&E) services, as well as complete furniture (FFE) and design services programs.

The company, with offices in Dallas, Denver, Montreal and London, will continue to serve multiple verticals globally within vacation ownership and rentals, membership destination clubs, hotels and resorts, luxury residential homes and developments, super yachts and private aviation.

The companies will offer an expanded portfolio of products including housewares, tabletop items, china, crystal, flatware, linens, accessories, furniture and lighting. Bespoke services will be available for all categories.

Common to the companies is the idea that anticipatory, personalized service is paramount to building solid business relationships.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining forces with the amazing Ski & Sea team and have the privilege and honor to be part of this great brand going forward. We believe with our combined teams, products and services there isn’t anyone else in the industry that will be able to offer the service and value our combined groups bring,” said Scott Ritter, Managing Partner and CEO of Dahlgren Duck.

“Our cultures mesh perfectly. We both put our clients at the center of what we do every day. This perfect alliance is a way to give our clients greater range and resources while maintaining the fabulous staff and personalized service they’ve come to know. We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Dahlgren Duck,” said Jennifer Miner, Chief Development Officer for the new combined company.

Part of the deal includes Inventory Smart, Ski and Sea’s subsidiary company. Inventory Smart is an item inventory management system designed to make it easy to track on-hand inventory at any hotel property and resort. This tool adds value for both Ski and Sea and Dahlgren Duck clients as well as anyone in the hospitality, yachting and aviation industries. But because Inventory Smart is so versatile, it can also be of benefit in other areas such as entertainment venues, property management services and healthcare.

The integration of Dahlgren Duck and Ski and Sea is expected to be completed by the end of December 2021.

For more information, please visit www.dahlgrenduck.com

About Dahlgren Duck

Founded in 1983 in Dallas, Texas, Dahlgren Duck is a global Luxury Lifestyle distributor of products and services with operations in Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, London, Montreal and Dubai. Specializing in Luxury operating supplies and equipment (OS&E) and Furniture (FFE) for projects ranging from mixed use resort and hotel developments to restaurants, private residences, country clubs, super yachts and private jet aviation. Supplying china, crystal, flatware, linens, housewares, furniture and electronics from over 300 of the world’s finest manufacturers. Dahlgren Duck has provided custom dinner services and personalized accessories for private yachts, aircraft, residences and palaces all over the world. Additionally, Dahlgren Duck supplies the top destination clubs, private residence clubs and 5-Star hotels & resorts with complete turnkey packages that include installation, maintenance and replenishments.

Dahlgren Duck utilizes its depth of experience and long history within the industry to provide one-stop-shopping for bespoke design-integrated dinner services and unique accessories to compliment any décor. Our products range from the world’s finest luxury goods to those necessary for daily living including service staff quarters. Services extend to design coordination, product research, budget consultation, procurement, inventory management, product consolidation and domestic & international shipping.

About Ski and Sea International

In 1968, Ski and Sea International originated the idea of providing housewares service for the then-new vacation ownership industry. For 53 years, Ski and Sea has supplied housewares for the world’s finest travel destinations equipping vacation rentals, destination clubs, corporate housing, fractionals and private homes. We offer unmatched quality, value and service worldwide.

Product lines include tabletop items, kitchen appliances, cooking accessories, cleaning utensils, bedroom amenities and bath accessories – any of the 200+ small items to be found in a well-appointed kitchen, bedroom and bath. All housewares packages are custom designed to fit our clients’ needs and exceed their guests’ expectations.

Our exclusive portfolio of services is carefully designed to help our clients provide the best for their guests while saving money on housewares and operations.