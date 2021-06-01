Operation Hidden Treasures: New Series Premieres on Discovery Channel and American Heroes Channel October 2021

New TV series, Operation Hidden Treasures, follows hard-working Military Veterans as they find, recycle, and transform junk into treasures. Series premieres on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at 8 a.m. Eastern on Discovery Channel. (Photo: Business Wire)

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Operation Hidden Treasures follows enterprising U.S. Military Veterans and their families whose mission is to salvage and repurpose otherwise unused items and turn them in to ‘hidden treasures’ for people in need.

Returned from active duty, a large group of Veterans discovered that their skillsets can be put to use helping families in need, while providing a service that most people don’t want to do – getting rid of never-used stuff in their homes and apartments. JDog Junk Removal & Hauling is a franchised operation wholly owned and operated by Veterans and their families who haul away people’s unwanted ‘junk’ and then work to find new homes for items such as furniture, musical instruments, clothing, toys, games, and even remodeling leftovers.

It’s American Pickers meets Storage Wars, but with a new twist!

Giving back to people in need is part of Military tradition. In every episode, we witness JDog’s quest to recycle or repurpose as much as 80% of the objects that their teams pick up from each job - with unexpected items embarking on a new journey to benefit a family or person in need. “It’s like going on a treasure hunt!” notes a longtime JDogger.

--Donated tables, lamps, and bedframes provide a fully furnished apartment for a single mother and her daughter.

--A husband and wife offer their no-longer-used pool table to a Veteran’s center.

--Helping a family that once owned a renowned local toy store by clearing out decades’ worth of STUFF, including rare dolls, games, and collectibles.

--Through JDog, a 12-year-old boy donates all his old clothes, toys, and games to a charity that finds homes for all of it.

--Repurposing lumber, used appliances, and other building materials for a local Habitat for Humanity.

--An abandoned boat gets a new life when it is given to a Veteran and her son who loves to fish.

Currently, there are more than 200 local JDog Junk Removal & Hauling franchisees across the country. As part of the series, we’ll witness the fascinating process that JDog founders Jerry and Tracy Flanagan employ to bring on a new franchisee - including their no-holds-barred JDog Boot Camp that teaches new franchisees everything they need to know to join the JDog ranks as a trusted, benevolent partner in their local community.

JDOG AUCTIONS

Every episode will also include a “JDog Auction” of an intriguing item discovered during a cleanout and made available to bid on by the public via the JDog website. Profits from every auction are donated to the JDog Foundation, which helps fund PTSD and education resources for Veterans and their families.

The series is overseen by award-winning Hollywood producer Jim Milio. Patriotic lifestyle retailer Grunt Style is the primary sponsor of the series. Operation Hidden Treasures is a co-production of JDog Media, LLC and Alliance Cinema.

There have only been a few unscripted TV shows featuring America’s Veterans. Operation Hidden Treasures is a television series that showcases Veterans who are serving their country once again, this time in their own backyards.

ABOUT JDOG JUNK REMOVAL AND HAULING

Jerry Flanagan, JDog’s CEO and an Army Veteran, opened the first JDog location with his wife, Tracy. They recognized the struggle many Veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life and knew they had to do something to help the other Military families as this new stage of life begins. That’s when they committed themselves to create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families—the JDog franchise system. Currently there are more than 200 JDog franchises across the country.

This Military background has created an unparalleled relationship with customers. Not only do customers immediately recognize the work ethic and discipline, but they also feel good knowing they are helping employ Veterans and their families.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER - JIM MILIO

Jim Milio is an award-winning writer, producer, and director of television and films. Milio has written, produced, or directed more than 400 hours of primetime television, including “Dog Whisperer” for National Geographic, “Founding Fathers” for the History Channel, Discovery Channel “Eco-Challenge Australia,” “Rescue 911” for CBS, the Emmy nominated “Great Moments in Disney Animation” for ABC, and “The Real Las Vegas” for A&E.

In film, Milio wrote and directed Men Seeking Women starring Will Ferrell and was the co-executive producer of the highest grossing romantic comedy of all time, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.” He has won three People’s Choice Awards (“Dog Whisperer,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” and “Rescue 911”) and been nominated for several Emmy Awards and Writer’s Guild Awards. Milio also teaches courses in entertainment at UCLA.

Series Premiere - Discovery Channel – Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern

Encore Airing - American Heroes Channel – Saturday, October 16 at 8:00 PM Eastern