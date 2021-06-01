MEDISCA Strategic Partnership Stabilizes Industry Supply of Thyroid API

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDISCA has finalized an exclusive distribution agreement with pharmaceutical manufacturer Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to provide thyroid active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) to the compounding and non-compounding industries in the United States. This agreement will bring much-needed stability to a market that has seen inconsistent supply for several years.

“Compounding pharmacists have struggled to secure thyroid API for several years,” said Antonio Dos Santos, President and CEO of MEDISCA. “With this agreement, we will provide a reliable source of the highest quality.”

In choosing a manufacturing partner, MEDISCA set several demands for transparency, quality and commitment to the market. In a demonstration of its own commitment, Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility which implements all of the technology and quality control procedures essential to conducting manufacturing activities in compliance with FDA cGMP.

“Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd is one of a small handful of manufacturers across the globe that is capable of extracting thyroid and is a leader in upholding the highest quality standards,” Antonio says.

“This partnership provides MEDISCA a number of advantages, including availability, extensive documentation of quality and testing, and most importantly, reliability of supply.”

“Given the frustrations that both patients and compounding pharmacists have had in the past with thyroid availability, our expectations and our demands of this partnership are extremely high. Transparency from extraction to final product delivery was critical to our team. The driving force behind this partnership is a common commitment to our shared values. We move forward confident that we will provide the pharmacists a consistent supply of the highest quality at extremely competitive pricing.”

Compounded thyroid medications are among the most commonly prescribed compounded preparations, filling gaps in commercial availability and meeting the much needed personalized requirements of both human and veterinary patients. Compounded desiccated thyroid extract, in particular, meets patient requirements for tailored dosing and dosage forms of naturally-sourced thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3) combination therapy.

About Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd is a public company specializing in bio-extracts and API manufacturing. Their strict quality control systems have earned GMP certification in China.

Leaders in research & development, Deebio exports animal-extracts such as Trypsin-Chymotrypsin, Chymotrypsin, Trypsin, Kallidinogenase, Pepsin, Elastase, Heparin Sodium, Cytochrome C, Heme Iron, Bovine Liver Extract, Chondroitin Sulfate Sodium, and more. The company is a major supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi, Merck, Abbott and Novartis across the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea, India and Russia, and among other countries.

About MEDISCA

MEDISCA is the leader in providing turnkey solutions to the pharmaceutical compounding industry and allied health care professionals worldwide. Through its global partners, LP3 Network and MEDISCA Network, MEDISCA is committed to being a complete resource for prescribers, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians engaged in personalized medicine by offering educational trainings, products, and support. Founded in 1989, the company has locations in Canada, the United States and Australia, optimizing its service to the international market. For more information about MEDISCA, please visit www.medisca.com and follow us on Twitter at @medisca.