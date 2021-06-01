Retractable Technologies, Inc. Receives Notice of Intent to Extend Government Contract

LITTLE ELM, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) announced today that, in accordance with the 30 day notice requirement, it received a preliminary notice from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (“HHS/ASPR”) expressing its intent to exercise all seven one-month option periods under 75A50121P00021 contract between HHS/ASPR and Retractable. Such option exercises would extend the contract expiration date to February 14, 2022. As previously disclosed, the option periods increase the value of the contract by $92,772,680, including the price of the products and freight reimbursement.

