Navy Federal Credit Union and Association of Defense Communities Launch Guiding Your Mission Program to Recognize Military Counselors

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Association of Defense Communities (ADC), together with Navy Federal Credit Union, announce the launch of Guiding Your Mission, a new program focused on promoting financial wellness and career development within military and veteran communities. With decades of experience working in defense communities and with military families, both ADC and Navy Federal understand the unique challenges that members of the armed forces face when it comes to navigating financial journeys and planning for their futures.

“ADC is looking forward to working with Navy Federal to recognize the value of career and financial counselors who help our military families and veterans plan ahead and invest in their financial security. Financial wellness is a part of keeping the force and our defense communities strong,” said Tim Ford, ADC CEO.

The goal of Guiding Your Mission is to create more awareness about the importance of financial and career planning among the military community. By teaming up with financial and career counselors already serving local bases, servicemembers can become better prepared for life after the military. The Guidepost Awards will recognize these counselors and the important roles they play in helping military families reach their savings or career transition goals.

“Military servicemembers and their families undergo several unique challenges,” said Captain Keith Hoskins (USN Retired), executive vice president of branch operations at Navy Federal. “Whether it be preparing for a new duty station, transitioning out of the military, or a spouse being tasked with paying the bills while their loved one is deployed, managing money the right way is so important. Career and financial counselors help to make sure these families’ bases are covered ahead of their next mission, and we are honored to be part of recognizing their exceptional efforts.”

The application period of the Guidepost Awards will open in early summer, and the selected individuals will be recognized at ADC’s Installation Innovation Forum in San Antonio, Texas, Nov. 1-3, 2021.

To learn more about Guiding Your Mission and how to nominate a career or financial counselor to be recognized, visit guideyourmission.org. For media inquiries, contact Grace Marvin at gmarvin@defensecommunities.org.

About Association of Defense Communities: ADC is the connection point for leaders from communities, states, the military and industry on community-military issues and installation management to enhance knowledge, information sharing and best practices. With nearly 300 communities, states, regions, and affiliated industry organization as members, ADC represents every major defense community/state in the nation. To learn more, visit defensecommunities.org.

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 10 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for- profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all branches of the armed forces and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 23,000 and has a global network of 344 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.