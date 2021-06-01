Global 100 Company Expands Enterprise License for Eyelit’s Low-Code Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Platform

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eyelit Inc. is a manufacturing software provider for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations. Eyelit Inc. announced today that a Global 100 leader has purchased additional licenses to support the rollout of Eyelit’s software in battery cell and test facilities.

This iconic company known for innovation has deployed Eyelit’s software in four sites. This agreement allows the company to extend usage of Eyelit’s software to additional aspects of their battery supply chain in both Asia and North America. New planned projects include the automation of test equipment, and integration with various material handling systems, such as automated guided vehicles (AGV’s)

“The rapidly growing battery industry encompasses Eyelit’s fastest growing business segments from coating and mixing plants to battery testing facilities,” stated Dan Estrada, Eyelit’s Vice-President of Sales and Marketing. “Eyelit’s flexible low-code platform supports the urgent need to deploy software quickly to ramp production, gain operational efficiencies, and shorten product development cycles.”

About Eyelit Inc. (www.eyelit.com)

Eyelit Inc. is the leader in Manufacturing Execution, Quality Management (MES and QMS) and Automation solutions for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations for the aerospace & defense, battery technology, electronics, life sciences, medical device, semiconductor, battery, and solar industries. Eyelit uniquely delivers a broad set of smart factory and Industry 4.0 solutions, including Asset Management, Dispatching, Factory and Equipment Integration (Automation/IoT), Manufacturing Execution (MES/MOM), Recipe Management, Supply Chain Management, Quality Management (CAPA/OCAP/SPC/APC/RMA), and Business Process Management, that enable its customers to rapidly and cost-effectively optimize production and company processes.

With exceptional customer service, Eyelit has time and again proven that superior, innovative technology can maximize efficiency and value. More than 50 leading companies, including Atomica, austriamicrosystems, CEA-Leti, eMagin, Enovix, LFoundry, Murata Electronics Oy, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, PerkinElmer, Raytheon Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, TowerJazz, and multiple global 50 companies rely on Eyelit as a trusted software partner. Follow Eyelit on LinkedIn and Twitter.