Keystone Expands in Great Lakes Region with The Cornerstone Agency of Illinois

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) continues its expansion in the Great Lakes region by bringing The Cornerstone Agency (Cornerstone) of Tampiko, Illinois into its community.

“Cornerstone is a well-respected, growing agency known for its service in the agricultural market. Greg, Luke, and Tyler are excited to continue growing with Keystone by expanding their access to core carrier relationships and the intellectual capital they’ll gain from other agents in our community,” explained Matt Fink, state vice president for Illinois.

The agency principals stated: “Our agency team is anxious to move ahead with Keystone and our fellow agencies. We have looked at Keystone for some time and are more than impressed with the organization, their approach to aligning with quality agencies, and positioning them for the future.”

About The Cornerstone Agency– For 30 years, The Cornerstone Agency has been a leading farm and crop/hail agency in Illinois. President and CEO Greg Sandrock became one of the leaders in the IIA of Illinois and the National Big I and is very well respected within the industry. Through the years, the agency shifted their focus from crop/hail to P&C and began growing their book for home/auto and small business insurance. Greg’s sons, Tyler and Luke, have joined the agency within the last few years. They also have become leaders within the Young Agency IIA of Illinois, with Luke being awarded the IIA of IL Young Agency of the Year in 2018. For more, visit https://www.2cornerstone.com.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone): Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms – a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 17 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2020 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.