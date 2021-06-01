AM Best Announces Availability of 2020 Annual Insurer Financial Data in Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio Model – P/C, US

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has released its 2020 annual financial data from insurers that have completed their filings to date for Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) Model – P/C, US.

The BCAR Model product allows customers to evaluate an insurer’s capitalization and risk profile using a model that is consistent with the methodology used by AM Best analysts, to capture the combined impact of financial risks associated with adverse market conditions.

For more information, visit our website or contact Business Development at +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5311, or sales@ambest.com.

