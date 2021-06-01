VEP Healthcare Joins US Acute Care Solutions

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VEP Healthcare Inc. (VEP) and US Acute Care Solutions (USACS), national physician-owned leaders in hospital-based physician services have merged, effective today. Together, the companies form the largest physician-owned provider of integrated acute care medicine and the third-largest provider of emergency medicine services in the U.S., serving more than seven million patients annually in approximately 300 hospital-based locations.

VEP was founded in 1981 to staff hospital emergency departments in California communities that needed a better solution. Since then, VEP has grown into a premier provider of clinical management services in emergent and inpatient settings in large markets with leading systems. For more than 40 years, VEP has remained devoted to its mission: deliver quality, compassionate care to those in need, within a culture supportive of healthcare providers. VEP serves one million patients annually in eight states through more than 40 hospital partners.

USACS Executive Board Chairman, Dominic J. Bagnoli, MD, FACEP, FAAEM, said, “A merger of this magnitude, coming on the heels of the greatest healthcare crisis of our lifetimes, speaks volumes about the strength and permanence of the physician-ownership model. USACS is delighted to welcome our colleagues from VEP who share our singular mission: To Care for Patients.”

“VEP has a reputation for excellence in clinical leadership and a large West Coast presence,” said USACS Chief Executive Officer, James Frary. “Through this merger, we add a partner that will strengthen our presence in the West and deepen our relationships with key existing health system partners.”

“We believe the provider-owned scaled partnership model creates tremendous value for patients, hospitals and clinicians alike,” said VEP President, Steve Maron, MD. “We are excited to join forces with a partner that shares this belief and offers expanded infrastructure we can leverage to better serve our patients, hospital partners and each other.”

About USACS

Founded by 16 emergency medicine and hospitalist physician groups across the country, USACS is the national leader in physician-owned integrated acute care, including emergency medicine, hospitalist and critical care services. USACS provides high-quality care to approximately six million patients annually across more than 260 programs and is aligned with leading health systems across the country. Visit USACS.com to learn more.

About VEP Healthcare Inc. (VEP)

VEP is an independent, democratic, provider-owned-and-led clinical management and staffing group. For 40 years, VEP has remained devoted to its mission: deliver quality, compassionate care to those in need, within a culture supportive of healthcare providers. From humble beginnings staffing emergency rooms in rural California in 1981, VEP has grown into a premiere provider of emergency medicine, hospital medicine, intensivist, laborist, and telehealth management services. Today, VEP serves one million patients per year in eight states, in rural, suburban, and urban settings, through more than 40 hospital programs. Learn more at VEPHealthcare.com.