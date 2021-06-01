playAWARDS Teams With Global Hospitality Brand IHG Hotels & Resorts to Offer Rewards at Eight U.S. Destinations

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--playAWARDS, the innovative loyalty marketing platform created by award-winning mobile game developer PLAYSTUDIOS, has partnered with global hospitality brand IHG Hotels & Resorts to offer players of PLAYSTUDIOS mobile apps – myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, POP! Slots, my KONAMI Slots, and myVEGAS Bingo – exclusive rewards, including room packages, at select IHG hotels in the continental United States. PLAYSTUDIOS recently entered into a merger agreement with Acies Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ACAC, ACACU, ACACW) (“Acies”) which, upon closing, will result in the Company becoming a Nasdaq listed company under the ticker symbol “MYPS.”

playAWARDS and IHG Hotels & Resorts will launch their rewards partnership with eight hotels, and potentially expand to more cities in the near future. Hotels included in the launch were handpicked by IHG and playAWARDS to meet the desires and interests of players, and include the AAA 4-Diamond and Forbes 4-Star InterContinental Boston; the “Landmark of Southern Luxury” InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta; the iconic 73-story InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown overlooking the city; InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, the “Crown Jewel of Michigan Avenue”; the waterfront InterContinental San Diego; Washington, D.C.’s historic 200-year-old The Willard InterContinental; and Manhattan’s EVEN Hotel New York Times Square South and Crowne Plaza HY36 Midtown Manhattan near Penn Station.

“It is a genuine thrill to welcome IHG Hotels & Resorts, a marquee brand with an outstanding reputation for creating unique and memorable guest experiences, to our playAWARDS portfolio,” says PLAYSTUDIOS Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pascal. “Destination cities and hotels are top of mind for our players, and as a worldwide hospitality leader, IHG Hotels & Resorts truly diversifies the rewards that we’re able to offer through playAWARDS. With access to IHG Rewards just a tap away, our players will be able to experience new sights, sounds, and tastes in some of our favorite cities.”

The collection of all-new IHG Hotels & Resorts rewards were made available to PLAYSTUDIOS players beginning Thursday, April 15, and include discounted room offers, as well as food and beverage credits at select outlets that are open in accordance with local and state health guidelines.

“playAWARDS has opened up an entirely new world of opportunities for reaching one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer segments,” says IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Vice President of Commercial and Revenue Management CMH - US, Cesar Wurm. “We are so excited to offer these rewards to the millions of PLAYSTUDIOS players worldwide, including those living within minutes of our properties and longing to experience a staycation or night out on the town.”

The playAWARDS portfolio is accessible via the “Rewards” tab in all PLAYSTUDIOS games and it connects players to more than 275 celebrated brands offering unique access, experiences, and rewards around the globe. PLAYSTUDIOS games are available to download free on iOS, Android, Kindle, and Facebook.

Business Combination Transaction

On February 1, 2021, PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (“PLAYSTUDIOS”) entered into a proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Acies Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ACAC, ACACU, ACACW) ("Acies"). On May 26, Acies announced that it has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders for June 17, 2021 (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the combination with PLAYSTUDIOS. The Business Combination, if approved by Acies’ shareholders, is expected to close as soon as practicable following shareholder approval. The closing of the transaction will result in the Company becoming a Nasdaq listed company under the ticker symbol “MYPS.”

About playAWARDS

Created by award-winning game developer PLAYSTUDIOS, playAWARDS is an innovative, scalable, and cost-efficient loyalty marketing program that connects the world’s leading entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming companies with a valuable, highly-engaged audience of mobile and social gamers. By integrating branded content and promotional offerings into PLAYSTUDIOS’ portfolio of casual, free-to-play mobile apps, playAWARDS keeps its rewards partners top-of-mind while converting entertaining digital impressions into real-world brand engagement. The playAWARDS platform also provides partners with a powerful suite of management and analytics tools that offer deep, actionable insights into audience engagement and program performance.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 16 hotel brands and IHG Rewards, one of the world’s largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has nearly 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 due to open over the next five years.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group’s holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 350,000 people work across IHG’s hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG Rewards. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

