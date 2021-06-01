Trilantic North America Signs Agreement to Acquire On-Demand 3D Printing and Custom Manufacturing Business from 3D Systems

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trilantic North America, a leading, growth-focused middle market private equity firm, announced today that it has agreed to acquire the On-Demand Manufacturing business (“Company”) from 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) in partnership with Mr. Ziad Abou, a tenured industry pioneer and veteran who held the role of Senior Vice President and General Manager of 3D Systems’ On-Demand Manufacturing business for nearly a decade, and other industry executives. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and certain closing adjustments.

The Company, which will operate under the name QuickParts post-closing and will be led by Mr. Abou as Chief Executive Officer, is an internationally recognized digital manufacturing leader that provides on-demand 3D printing and custom manufacturing services. Through an installed base of approximately 200 in-house 3D printers and a network of manufacturing partners worldwide, the Company offers rapid prototyping, functional prototyping, low-volume manufacturing and appearance model manufacturing services. The Company serves the growing demand for advanced, rapid turnaround manufacturing capabilities and additive manufactured services in a number of key industries including aerospace, automotive, consumer, entertainment and industrial products. The Company is aided by a large team of over 250 manufacturing and support professionals across five manufacturing sites located in Seattle, Washington; Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; Pinerolo, Italy; Le Mans, France; and High Wycombe, England.

“We are pleased 3D Systems has chosen Trilantic North America to guide its on-demand 3D printing and custom manufacturing business through its next growth chapter. We are also incredibly excited to partner with Ziad and the QuickParts team to achieve their strategic objectives and to drive continued expansion and increased customer success,” said Charles Fleischmann, Partner at Trilantic North America. “The investment in QuickParts underscores Trilantic North America’s commitment and belief that Industry 4.0 can bring increased sustainability, decreased production time and costs, and enhanced business digitalization throughout the supply chain.”

“I am grateful to Trilantic North America for their continued confidence in me and am very much looking forward to working alongside this incredible team, continuing our great work together. There is a bright future ahead for QuickParts, and I am honored and excited to get on with the work at hand,” said Mr. Abou.

“We are continuing to aggressively execute our four-phase plan for the core 3D Systems business that we announced a year ago, to position the company for exciting growth and profitability as the market for industrial-scale additive manufacturing continues to expand,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, CEO of 3D Systems. “The On-Demand Manufacturing business, with its focus on the rapid production of components using a multitude of digital manufacturing methods, is a solid business that has a very bright future under the stewardship of Trilantic North America.”

About Trilantic North America

Trilantic Capital Management L.P. ("Trilantic North America") is a private equity firm focused on control and significant minority investments in North America. Trilantic North America’s primary investment focus is in the business services, consumer, and energy sectors. Trilantic North America currently manages six private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $9.7 billion. Trilantic North America has been recognized by Inc. Magazine’s 2019 list of Top 50 Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firms. For more information, visit www.trilanticnorthamerica.com.