Translations.com Announces Premier-Level Partnership with Akeneo

NEW YORK and SAN JUAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that the company is Akeneo’s newest Premier Partner. This is the highest tier of the Akeneo Technology Partnership Program and enables seamless cooperation for shared clients of Akeneo and Translations.com. In addition, Translations.com was recently an Elite sponsor of Akeneo Unlock 2021, the annual gathering of the Akeneo PIM and PXM community.

GlobalLink Connect for Akeneo is Translations.com’s all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process, all within the user interface of the Serenity edition of Akeneo. The combination of Akeneo product information management and the extended localization workflow capabilities of GlobalLink provides users with a comprehensive solution for managing global enterprise content with minimal effort and virtually no IT overhead. When combined with GlobalLink AI, Akeneo offers users reduced costs and time-to-market while still maintaining high quality translations.

GlobalLink Connect for Akeneo includes the following capabilities:

Scheduled or on-demand translations through seamless integration

On-demand dashboard view of translation spend and other KPIs

Internal or external vendor management

Flexible workflows with machine translation, human translation, or both

Rapid ROI by reducing IT involvement and project management overhead

Learn more about Translations.com’s GlobalLink Connect for Akeneo solution on the dedicated partner page.

Scott Rogers, Vice President, Channel and Alliances at Akeneo, added, “Our PXM Studio and Translations.com’s best-in-class localization expertise have proven to be a win-win combination for businesses expanding into new geographies and markets. We look forward to deepening our partnership and providing even more innovative solutions to help global brands and merchants successfully navigate the fast-changing cross-border commerce landscape.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “We are honored to be recognized as an Akeneo Premier Partner and to move into this new phase of our partnership. Our joint customers will benefit from a tighter and more seamless integration between GlobalLink and Akeneo, simplifying the process of releasing content in multiple languages.”

About Translations.com

Translations.com is the world’s largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ Translations.com’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.

About Akeneo

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) helping businesses with products to sell to unlock growth opportunities by delivering a consistent and compelling product experience across all channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, points of sale and beyond. With its open platform, leading PIM, add-ons, connectors and marketplace, Akeneo PXM Studio dramatically improves product data quality and accuracy, simplifies catalog management, and accelerates the sharing of product information across channels and locales.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors and retailers, including Staples Canada, Fossil, Air Liquide and Myer trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity.