Four Leading Industry Organizations Partner with Luminar to Shape Future of Automotive

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luminar Technologies, Inc. (“Luminar” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, today announced that it joined the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, CADIA, Auto-ISAC, and PAVE- four key industry organizations that each play an important role in shaping the future of the automotive industry.

“All four of these organizations are recognized as automotive industry thought leaders and influencers, and we look forward to having a seat at the table at each,” said Austin Russell, Founder and CEO of Luminar. “We’re all in this together to advance the broader mission of substantially improving vehicle safety and enabling autonomy, and we’ll be working with the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, CADIA, Auto-ISAC, and PAVE to target new standards for the industry.”

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation (Auto Innovators) works with policymakers to support cleaner, safer and smarter personal transportation that helps transform the U.S. economy, and sustain American ingenuity and freedom of movement.

The Center for Automotive Diversity and Inclusion (CADIA) works to advance its culture of inclusivity and help break down systemic barriers that limit equity in representation within the automotive industry.

The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) is an industry-driven community to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks to the vehicle, and to collectively enhance vehicle cybersecurity capabilities across the global automotive industry, including light- and heavy-duty vehicle OEMs, suppliers and the commercial vehicle sector.

The Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE) is a coalition of industry, nonprofits, and academics focused on bringing the conversation about automated vehicles (AVs) to the public so everyone can play a role in shaping the future.

“The Auto Innovator’s role as an industry convener is more important than ever as we collectively work to transform mobility by making autonomy safe and ubiquitous,” said Tony Cooke, VP for Policy and Regulation, Luminar.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering the only lidar and associated software that meets the industry’s stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained over 50 industry partners, including 8 of the top 10 global automakers. Last year, Luminar signed the industry’s first production deal for autonomous consumer vehicles with Volvo Cars, while also recently striking deals with Daimler Truck AG and Intel’s Mobileye. Luminar has also received minority investments from the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Daimler Truck AG, and Volvo Cars, a global leader in automotive safety, to accelerate the introduction of autonomous trucks and cars at highway speed. Founded in 2012, Luminar is a nearly 400-person team with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.