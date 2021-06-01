Mobolize Continues Technology Partnership with Akamai to Expand Zero Trust Network Access Capabilities on Mobile Devices

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobolize, the leading provider of the on-device Data Management Engine that delivers security and connectivity solutions for mobile devices, today announced the continuation of its partnership with Akamai, the world’s most trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, to further extend Zero Trust capabilities to mobile devices. In addition to the mobile client in Akamai’s Enterprise Threat Protector Secure Web Gateway (SWG) solution, the future Akamai Zero Trust Network Access mobile client also will be “Powered by Mobolize.”

Zero Trust is the strict and continuously verified process that allows only authenticated and authorized users on non-compromised devices to access corporate apps and data. Mobolize’s patented Data Management Engine extends Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) policy to mobile devices through smart fine grain routing and control over all data traffic on the device. The engine is delivered as an application for iOS, Android and Chrome OS devices.

“Traditional ‘trust but verify’ strategies are no longer an option for protection against today’s targeted, advanced security threats,” said Philip Mustain, Mobolize CEO and Co-Founder. “Based on the experience with other solutions, our partners recognized the power of our mobile innovation technology to extend Zero Trust network access to the modern workforce on mobile devices.”

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Mobolize as we've seen the success of the mobile security solutions with Akamai's Enterprise Threat Protector mobile client," said John Arledge, Akamai Vice President of Product Management, Security Technology Group. “The expansion of Zero Trust security to mobile devices is the future and provides our customers fast and secure app access regardless of where the mobile users and devices are located.”

According to Forrester Research, Inc., Zero Trust is becoming the “security model of choice for enterprises and governments alike.” It can also help improve the employee experience by providing “security and productivity which are fundamental necessities for the modern enterprise.”

About Mobolize

Mobolize’s enables service and technology providers to deliver today and tomorrow’s innovative security, connectivity and optimization solutions that enhance the mobile data experience. By using our patented Data Management Engine, which is deployed as an SDK or app, technology providers can extend their cloud solutions to meet the growing demand for extending security and connectivity to mobile endpoints, while mobile operators can provide value-added services. The result is enhanced protection and an improved mobile data experience for business and consumer users, while increasing revenue and competitive differentiation for our partners. Mobolize solutions are deployed on Android, iOS and Chrome OS devices. To learn more, visit www.mobolize.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.