Mosyle Integrates with Okta and Ping Identity to Enhance Apple Device Security in the Enterprise

WINTER PARK, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mosyle, the leader in modern Apple MDM and security, today announced new integrations with Okta and Ping Identity for Mosyle Fuse and Mosyle Business customers. With this release, enterprises are now able to use Mosyle Auth 2 – the company’s single sign-on (SSO) solution purpose built for macOS – with Okta and Ping Identity for all company managed Mac devices.

“We’re maniacally focused on creating solutions that improve the safety and experience for employees using Apple devices at work,” said Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO, Mosyle. “By partnering with leading identity providers like Okta and Ping Identity, we improve the way our customers access and manage macOS devices and enforce the highest security standards needed to protect the modern enterprise.”

According to the 2021 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report1 , the use of stolen passwords and credentials is a key factor in 25% of data breaches.

Mosyle Auth 2 solves this problem by combining SSO functionality with two factor authentication to deliver an extra level of security for all company-owned Macs. Mosyle Auth 2 gives organizations the control of the macOS LoginWindow, allowing companies to enforce security standardization across every Mac while simplifying the way employees use work credentials to authenticate their Macs.

In addition to Okta and Ping Identity, Mosyle Auth 2 also supports Microsoft 365 for Business, Google Workspace, AD Federation Services, LDAP Active Directory and on-premises Active Directory for macOS SSO.

Okta and Ping Identity are now available as supported solutions for SSO on Mosyle Fuse, Mosyle Business Premium, and Mosyle Business FREE admin portals.

Learn more about Mosyle’s identity management solutions here.

About Mosyle

Mosyle is the leader in modern mobile device management (MDM) and security for Apple enterprise and education customers. By combining a cloud-native architecture with a focus on usability, automation and the best support on the market, Mosyle delivers a new approach to Apple device management that is more powerful, efficient and affordable than legacy solutions. To learn more about Mosyle for enterprises, visit business.mosyle.com. To learn more about Mosyle for education, visit manager.mosyle.com.