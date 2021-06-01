Drop and Branch Partner to Revolutionize Card-Linked Offer Attribution and Validation

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Drop Technologies Inc. (Drop), the leading personalized rewards platform, announced today its new strategic partnership with Branch, the leading cross-platform solution for linking and measurement, to offer global brands the ability to measure attribution and performance for card-linked offers (CLOs), an ever-evolving and exponentially growing marketing channel.

This partnership brings a new solution to unknown attribution, a problem typically associated with CLO campaigns. Card-linked offers have historically proven to be challenging to attribute to users and publishers, making it difficult for performance marketers to invest in them on a consistent basis.

Branch and Drop have developed a new attribution mechanism that will allow marketers to track offer activations and downstream results, making it significantly easier for marketers to track live CLO performance. As a result, brands gain the ability to compare CLO performance with their more traditional performance marketing spend.

"Drop's integration with Branch solves a recurring problem that many of our existing merchant partners have asked us to address," said Matt Himel, VP, Strategic Partnerships at Drop. "We're really excited to offer brands a new CLO solution that provides them with real-time visibility into offer engagement and performance, while also creating a one-to-one matching mechanism allowing partners to run internal modeling and data assessments.”

"Our partnership with Drop provides our platform clients added visibility into their CLO marketing campaigns," said Michelle Lerner, Director of Partnerships at Branch. "Our goal is to provide our clients the best platform for measuring their performance across all mobile marketing activities, and this partnership with Drop adds yet another valuable feature to our incredible stack.”

About Drop

Drop is on a mission to level-up consumer lives, one reward at a time. Through its personalized commerce platform, Drop intelligently surfaces the right brands, at the right time, to make members’ everyday better than it was before. Powered by machine learning, Drop matches consumers with over 200+ partner brands to satisfy two main goals: to earn points from their purchases and redeem them for instant rewards. Calling Toronto home but operating under a global mindset, Drop is building the next level experience for our 4 million+ members across North America.

For more information, visit: www.joindrop.com.

About Branch

Branch (branch.io) provides the leading cross-platform linking and attribution platform with solutions that unify user experience and measurement across different devices, platforms, and channels. Branch powers mobile links and measurement to over 3 billion monthly users across the globe, and is a trusted cross-platform marketing, engagement and measurement solution for over 40,000 apps — including Airbnb, Pinterest, Audible, Tinder, Reddit, Buzzfeed, Twitch, OfferUp, Groupon, Poshmark and many more.