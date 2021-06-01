Cordoba Corporation to Partner with the Chicano Federation to Provide Construction Management Services for the Hawthorn 1 Rehabilitation Program

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Chicano Federation and Cordoba Corporation are pleased to announce that Cordoba Corporation will provide project management services for the Chicano Federation’s Hawthorn 1 Rehabilitation Project.

The Hawthorn 1 Rehabilitation Project involves upgrading and modernizing a 14-unit affordable housing complex in the Golden Hill community of San Diego. Hawthorne 1 is one of nine affordable housing assets owned and operated by Chicano Federation. The project will include replacement of stairs and walkways; replacement of deck and stair rail; window retrofit; roof replacement including insulation and roof gutters; ADA living unit upgrade; and solar water heater installation. Project work will start in June 2021 and will continue through 2023.

“We are thrilled to be working with Cordoba Corporation, an organization who shares Chicano Federation’s values around social justice and our commitment to creating opportunities for our communities,” stated Chicano Federation CEO Nancy Maldonado.

Cordoba Corporation is an engineering, construction management and program management firm specializing in the education and facilities, transportation, energy, and water sectors. With over 200 employees based at its 38,000 square-foot office in Kearny Mesa, Cordoba is a local stakeholder dedicated to job creation and community investment. The company uniquely combines technical expertise with an in-depth knowledge of public policy, with a focus on making a difference in the local community.

“We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with the Chicano Federation,” stated Cordoba Corporation Founder & CEO George L. Pla. “I am proud that our Construction Manager Joshua Beltran, who is originally from the local community, is leading this project with the Chicano Federation.”

Joshua Beltran is a Civil Engineering graduate from California State University, Long Beach and a Certified Construction Manager (CCM). A mariachi student at both San Ysidro and Montgomery high schools, Joshua participated at numerous community events in the San Diego South Bay community during his high school years, including the Annual International Mariachi Festival and the Mariachi Scholarship Foundation Gala.

Joshua previously served as the Construction Manager at the Inglewood Unified School District, where Cordoba Corporation supports the District’s $90 million Measure GG Program. In addition, Joshua was a key member of Cordoba’s Bond Management Team providing program and construction management services for the Long Beach Community College District’s $1.5 billion construction bond program.

“I am looking forward to this exciting assignment with the Chicano Federation,” stated Joshua Beltran. “It is an honor to come home to San Diego and work on such a meaningful project supporting the mission of the Chicano Federation. Servicing this project expeditiously is important due to the critical safety and quality of life needs of low-income residents that were hit particularly hard by the pandemic.”

“Safety and quality are priorities for Cordoba Corporation,” stated Michael Boomsma, Cordoba’s Senior Vice President for Education and Facilities. “We ensure that our clients and their constituents receive the best professional attention and project management services, and I am confident that Joshua will serve the Chicano Federation well in this regard.”

Cordoba Corporation is pleased to expand its work in San Diego in the non-profit and affordable housing sectors with this new contract with the Chicano Federation. Cordoba’s involvement in the San Diego area dates back to 2014 when it won its first contract with San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E). Since then, Cordoba’s work has expanded to support a variety of critical electric and natural gas safety projects and programs, resulting in Cordoba being featured in several of the SDG&E’s Annual Supplier Diversity Reports and earning a “Best in Class Award” from the utility’s Supplier Diversity Department. In addition, Cordoba is providing construction management services supporting SDG&E’s facilities throughout its service territory. Locally, Cordoba is part of a team that was recently selected to provide construction management services to create the next generation of world-class schools for San Diego Unified School District.

About the Chicano Federation

The Chicano Federation is a leading nonprofit in the region and has worked towards the benefit of all San Diegans since 1969. The Federation’s mission is to invest in under-resourced communities through programming directed at promoting self-sufficiency and building resiliency. Chicano Federation programs and services address San Diego’s most critical needs by offering subsidized care for infants and toddlers, early childhood education at a preschool in Barrio Logan, healthy meals for over 7,500 children a month, 300 units of affordable housing at nine apartment buildings in Barrio Logan, City Heights, and South Park neighborhoods of San Diego, and a workforce development program that has helped hundreds of women of color start family childcare homes across San Diego County. Chicano Federation also undertakes extensive outreach and advocacy projects.

About Cordoba Corporation

Founded in 1983, Cordoba Corporation is a California engineering, construction management, and program management firm specializing in the delivery of infrastructure projects in the education and facilities, transportation, energy, and water sectors. With eight offices located across California, including San Diego, Santa Ana, Ontario, Los Angeles, Chatsworth, San Ramon, San Francisco, and Sacramento, Cordoba Corporation employs over 450 employees and has successfully completed hundreds of significant infrastructure projects throughout its nearly 40-year history. Cordoba Corporation is recognized by Engineering News-Record as one of the leading firms of its kind in the nation, ranking annually as a Top 50 Program Management and Top 100 Construction Management firm, as well as one of California’s Top Design firms.