Clarity at Scale - Asana Announces Universal Reporting to Visualize Progress Across the Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced Universal Reporting, offering new ways for leaders to keep track of how work is progressing towards business critical goals. Powered by Asana’s Work Graph data model, Universal Reporting provides complete, fully-connected, accurate reports with real-time information on team activities, workloads, budget and more.

According to Asana’s Anatomy of Work Index, the overnight global shift to distributed work caused senior and c-suite staff to lose 58% of their time to work about work - such as searching for information and holding status meetings. As organizations grow, so does their work about work - companies with 5,000+ employees spend 63% of their time on it every week.

“ In the next phase of distributed work, organizations have an opportunity, and business imperative, to redefine how they keep their teams engaged, aligned and on track,” said Paige Costello, Product Leader for Core Product, Asana. “ Universal Reporting delivers real-time visibility and actionable insights on multiple projects in one place. When reporting accurately reflects progress, leaders can celebrate achievements and spot issues as they come up to ensure that their teams are set up to do their best possible work.”

Rather than relying on endless check-in meetings and outdated status updates, Universal Reporting enables real-time clarity across any combination of projects. In just a few clicks, a senior leader can pull together a unique set of projects across multiple departments to showcase progress in a way that's customizable, flexible and always up-to-date.

With instant access to any combination of work data, Universal Reporting combines leaders’ most essential Asana Dashboards, which feature multiple, personalized charts auto-populated with project insights, making it easy to:

Get real-time information without manual effort: Because Dashboards are connected to the work in Asana, leaders can trust that the information is always up-to-date. As a result, they can keep their entire team on the same page about work health and make the best decisions based on accurate information.

Unblock work with meaningful and actionable insights: Asana's clear charts make it easy to quickly diagnose potential issues, navigate to the underlying data and take action on it. Simply by clicking into an at-risk task, leaders can offer support, reassign ownership or push back the deadline in seconds.

: Asana’s clear charts make it easy to quickly diagnose potential issues, navigate to the underlying data and take action on it. Simply by clicking into an at-risk task, leaders can offer support, reassign ownership or push back the deadline in seconds. Streamline reporting with a single source of truth: When an organization’s work lives in Asana, reporting becomes straightforward and streamlined. Once the reporting direction is set, teams have the flexibility to create charts on any workstream they need to monitor. Between Asana’s library of chart templates and the new chart builder, leaders can keep an eye on all types of cross-functional initiatives across any combination of projects, teams and departments making Universal Reporting their one-stop shop for all the information they need, whenever they need it.

Universal Reporting is available today for Premium, Business and Enterprise customers. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 93,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Japan Airlines, Sky and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.