Splashblocker, LLC Awarded Breakthrough Technology Agreement with Premier, Inc.

NEWTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Splashblocker, LLC has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. effective June 1, 2021. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Splashblocker®, used to protect healthcare workers, patients, caregivers and visitors from the dangers of exposure to toilet plume aerosol.

“We have now carried out two very positive user-experience trials, with the most recent documented in a 2020 white paper with Premier Applied Sciences,” said Brian P. Crawford, CEO & Co-Founder of Splashblocker, LLC. Bioaerosols produced by toilet flushing contribute to environmental contamination and pathogen transmission in healthcare settings. This is an under-recognized infection prevention and control issue, rapidly gaining attention and focus. Crawford added, “We are excited to receive this Technology Breakthrough Agreement with Premier as a technology that reduces these exposures.”

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Splashblocker

Splashblocker LLC is committed to improve the safety of nurses, patients, caregivers and healthcare personnel worldwide. Today, due to globally emerging infectious diseases like coronavirus and drug resistant pathogens like Clostridioides difficile, exposures to hazards generated by toilet plume aerosols can elicit a greater risk than in years past. Toilet plume aerosol that results from flushing lidless toilets after disposing chemotherapeutically-tainted human waste routinely exposes nurses and caregivers through direct skin contact and microbial inhalation. Those aerosol exposures can result in occupational illness and/or infection. The inventor of the Splashblocker is an oncology nurse with more than 15 years of experience. For more information, visit www.splashblocker.com