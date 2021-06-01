Fitbit Debuts ACE 3 SPECIAL EDITION: MINIONS, the Latest Activity and Sleep Tracker for Kids

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fitbit today announced Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions, making it fun and easy for kids ages 6+ to get active and build healthy habits with the whole family alongside some of the most beloved and recognizable characters of all time: Illumination’s Minions. The newest addition to Fitbit’s Ace kids activity and sleep-tracker line, Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions includes motivating features like hourly reminders to move and daily activity goals in a swimproof design2 - all powered by eight days of battery life.3 Introducing a new interactive Minion clock face, Minions-inspired accessory bands and coming soon, Minions-themed activity badges at the same accessible price as Fitbit Ace 3™, Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions is available worldwide starting today for $79.95 (USD).

“Parents and kids love our Ace activity and sleep trackers for their engaging and motivating features that inspire kids to stay active and build healthy habits,” said Alison Ross Powers, Head of Global Strategic Partnerships for Fitbit at Google. “Introducing Illumination’s Minions to the Ace family brings fun, new Minions inspired features that weave in even more personality and surprises into the Fitbit experience for families and kids, keeping them moving and happy alongside their favorite on-screen characters.”

Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions brings the loveable characters directly to kids’ wrists with a themed design built into every aspect of the Fitbit device experience. With an exclusive, engraved accessory band in Minions Yellow with an embossed Minions design, the device is built to withstand tumbles and spills with a comfortable and secure silicone band and bumper. Kids with any Ace 3 device can also customize their tracker with additional Minions-themed bands in Despicable Blue and Mischief Black,4 so all kids with the latest Fitbit kids and activity trackers can enjoy the mischievous and larger-than-life personalities of the Minions.

On-device, a new animated clock face, available exclusively to Ace 3 devices, allows kids to become the Minions’ latest “boss” as the expressive character runs, dances, skateboards and swims, encourages kids to get moving and illustrates their progress towards daily customizable goals for either active minutes or steps.

The fun doesn’t stop with Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions. Coming soon, all Fitbit users can enjoy new Minions-themed activity badges in the Fitbit app for various step milestones featuring three of the most beloved Minions: Stuart, Kevin and Bob. Once earned, the badges will act as glowing signs of pride in your or your kids’ profiles in the Fitbit app, and serve as a reminder to keep chasing daily activity goals.

Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions has the same extensive safeguards as the entire Ace product line, so kids can focus on building healthy habits while parents can be assured their child’s privacy is protected. Parents can set up a Fitbit family account in the Fitbit app to access privacy controls and protections, which is strongly suggested for children ages 12 and under and required for using Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions or Ace 3. Through Parent View in the app, parents can easily see their kid’s activity, manage what is shown on their kid’s app experience, and approve their kid’s friend requests.

To promote the development of healthy habits, Ace 3 and Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions use a focused Kid View in-app that shows the data that matters most, like activity and sleep stats,5 as well as parent-approved friends, clock faces, avatars and badges. The Ace 3 experience is designed to meet the child- privacy standards outlined by law where available, including COPPA in the United States and GDPR in Europe.

Fitbit Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions, the latest tracker in the beloved Ace 3 line (4.7/5 rating on Amazon with 78% 5-star reviews in the U.S.), is available starting today at Fitbit.com and major retailers worldwide. Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions retails for $79.95 (USD).6 Additional Minions engraved silicone accessory bands compatible with all Ace 3 devices are available for $29.95 (USD) in Despicable Blue and Mischief Black.7 Classic silicone bands with the same kid-friendly bumper design are also available in Black with a Sport Red clasp and Cosmic Blue with an Astro Green clasp8 exclusively on Fitbit.com for $24.95 (USD).

International Pricing for Fitbit Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions

Australia (AUD) $99.95 Canada (CAD) $99.95 Chile (CLP) $79,990.00 Europe (Euro) €79.95 Hong Kong (HKD) HK$598.00 Japan (JPY) ¥10,990.00 Mexico (Peso) $1,999.00 New Zealand (NZD) $119.95 Peru (PEN) S/549.00 Singapore (SGD) S$118.00 UK (GBP) £69.99

About Fitbit

Fitbit helps people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with data, inspiration and guidance to reach their goals. Fitbit designs products and experiences that track and provide motivation for everyday health and fitness. Fitbit products are carried in approximately 39,000 retail stores and in 100+ countries around the globe. Fitbit’s diverse line of innovative and popular products include Fitbit Sense™, the Fitbit Versa™ family of smartwatches, Fitbit Luxe™, Fitbit Charge 4™, Fitbit Inspire 2™, Fitbit Ace 3™ trackers and Fitbit Aria Air smart scale. The Fitbit platform delivers personalized experiences, insights and guidance through leading software and interactive tools, including the Fitbit app, and Fitbit OS for smartwatches. Fitbit’s paid subscription service, Fitbit Premium, provides advanced analytics and actionable guidance in the Fitbit app to help you reach your health and fitness goals. Fitbit Premium + Health Coaching provides one-on-one virtual coaching with expert health coaches and personalized plans based on your Fitbit data. Fitbit Health Solutions develops health and wellness solutions designed to help increase engagement, improve health outcomes, and drive a positive return for employers, health plans and health systems.

Fitbit and the Fitbit logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fitbit in the U.S. and other countries. Additional Fitbit trademarks can be found www.fitbit.com/legal/trademark-list. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Minions Franchise © Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.

