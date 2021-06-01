SITE Centers to Present at the 2021 Nareit’s REITweek: Virtual Investor Conference

BEACHWOOD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, today announced that David Lukes, President, and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation during Nareit’s REITweek: Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors may access the Company’s live presentation or replay by registering for Nareit’s REITweek. The Company’s written presentation will be made available on the Company’s website at ir.sitecenters.com.

About SITE Centers Corp.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. Please click here to be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news.