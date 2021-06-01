Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Launches BHSI Social Engineering Prevention Program

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it is providing qualifying private and nonprofit Fidelity & Crime Insurance customers with complimentary access to the BHSI Social Engineering Prevention Program (SEPP). Provided in partnership with SecurIT360, a leading security firm, SEPP provides a suite of services and resources to help organizations prevent social engineering fraud and act swiftly to mitigate suspected incidents.

“Executive impersonation and social engineering losses have become a significant threat to private and nonprofit organizations,” said Brian O’Neill, Head of Fidelity & Crime at BHSI. “We are always looking for ways to help our customers minimize losses and SEPP, along with our enhanced Fidelity & Crime Insurance, offers essential protections.”

BHSI writes primary and excess fidelity and crime insurance for a range of business segments, including private and nonprofit customers, and can enhance coverage to respond to executive impersonation and social engineering losses.

SEPP provides eligible BHSI customers with access to:

A 24-hour hotline to help triage and manage suspected incidents

Social engineering, phishing simulations, and training

An online library of information and educational materials to help employees recognize and divert attacks and management to ‘harden’ the organization against incidents.

To learn more about the BHSI Social Engineering Prevention Program and Fidelity & Crime Insurance, contact Brian at 917.960.2439 or brian.oneill@bhspecialty.com.

