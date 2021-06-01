Sunlight and Altos Computing Join Forces to Deliver Fast and Efficient Edge-to-Core Hyperconverged Appliances

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunlight.io, a developer of virtualization technology for data-intensive applications, today announced an OEM partnership with Altos Computing, a subsidiary of Acer Inc., to deliver the industry’s fastest and most efficient hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) appliances. Under the agreement, Altos will embed Sunlight’s NexVisor™ Hyperconverged stack on its BrainSphereTM appliances.

By combining the power of Sunlight’s NexVisor HCI stack and Altos BrainSphereTM servers, organizations can run resource-intensive workloads like AI and analytics with high density, ultra-high performance and simple scalability, from the edge to the core datacenter.

The Sunlight and Altos solution is currently available through partners across the APAC region.

“Bringing Altos’ technology together with Sunlight’s NexVisor HCI stack is the perfect way for organizations to get all the benefits of hyperconvergence, but with bare-metal-like performance.” said Julian Chesterfield, founder and CEO at Sunlight. “Whether you’re working at the core or the far edge, this partnership gives access to a great range of hyperconverged appliances that offer optimal performance even with the most demanding workloads.”

The Sunlight and Altos HCI solution’s high efficiency, low latency, and high performance allows it to support distributed micro-datacenters in edge environments. For example, an organization using drones and AI technology in a central cloud to monitor crop health and environmental conditions on plantations would normally take several days to respond to issues due to slow, intermittent network connections. Now with Sunlight and Altos HCI appliances, the processing can be moved to micro-datacenters at regional offices, inferring remedial actions within a day before any damage is done to the crop.

“The range of HCI appliances we have created through our partnership with Sunlight deliver 50-70% better density and performance than competing HCI solutions.” said Jackie Lee, President at Altos Computing. “This makes it not only more efficient to deploy in a datacenter environment but unlocks a whole new range of uses for edge environments. We’ve already seen considerable excitement from our partners and customers around this new product line.”

For more information about Sunlight NexVisor, contact Sunlight at info@sunlight.io. For more information about Altos BrainSphereTM HCI appliances, contact Altos Computing at sales@altoscomptuing.com.

About Sunlight

Sunlight makes performance possible anywhere - from the cloud to the edge. Sunlight’s HCI stack makes applications like AI, Big Data, Analytics and Rendering run 3x faster compared to legacy virtualization, and because Sunlight has a tiny footprint, it’s perfect for the edge. Enterprises and MSPs use Sunlight to cut the costs of delivering high performance IT by 70%. Find out more at https://sunlight.io.

About Altos Computing Inc.

Altos Computing Inc. was established in 2017 and it is a subsidiary of Acer Inc. The business model of Altos is to provide streamlined and cost-effective integrated technology solutions via in-house R&D and working with ODM/IHV/ISV on servers, workstations, thin client, and storage. In an era of growing demands on speed and performance, Altos provides leading solution including but not limited to High Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Cloud Infrastructure and Software Defined Storage, etc.

Altos provides products, solutions and services to government, education, enterprise, cloud service provider, and datacenter operator.