Talkdesk Helps Cabify Fuel Driver Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talkdesk®, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, has been chosen by Cabify, the leading multi-mobility company in Spain and Latin America, as its driver contact center provider. Talkdesk will supply voice and automation services to Cabify’s team of contact center agents, to better support and onboard its growing network of drivers.

Founded in 2011, Cabify allows businesses and individuals to book and manage their rides and deliveries through an easy-to-use smartphone app. Since its launch, Cabify has created self-employment opportunities for hundreds of thousands of collaborating drivers within its worldwide network of eight countries across Latin America and Europe. Cabify’s main contact center is based in Colombia, with smaller teams of contact center agents working from Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Spain.

Cabify will use Talkdesk to provide voice support for interactions between agents and active drivers, as well as helping to onboard new drivers. A wide range of Talkdesk voice options, configurations and automation capabilities will give Cabify more flexibility in connecting its contact center agents with drivers. Cabify agents can also easily access these tools from wherever they work, even beyond the traditional office walls.

“We’ve had to face and overcome the biggest challenges in the last year – such as enabling remote work for our agents and supporting international customers from multiple locations,” said Monica V. Marroquin, global head of transnational contact center, Cabify. “The technical agility that Talkdesk delivers has allowed us to react quickly in difficult moments, including an unexpected rise in the number of calls – and always with outstanding quality and service levels.”

“A fast growing organization like Cabify is constantly evolving to support the communications needs of its growing driver network,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. “By leveraging advanced contact center capabilities like automation, Cabify can provide drivers fast access to information and resolve issues more efficiently while empowering agents to work from anywhere.”

