Everstream Closes Purchase of Fiber Network Assets from Uniti

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everstream, the business-only fiber network, today announced that it has completed its purchase of assets from Uniti, extending Everstream’s fiber network into Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey and Northern Delaware along with acquiring existing Uniti customers. Two major metro markets — Philadelphia and Pittsburgh — are now connected to Everstream’s high-capacity network in other cities across its growing footprint.

Everstream’s network now includes:

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and more than 10 additional cities.

Dense fiber coverage in the greater Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas.

A mix of both metro fiber and long-haul fiber.

Direct connection to Everstream’s existing fiber network infrastructure in Pennsylvania and its other markets.

Access to more than 52 data centers — and growing.

The opening of local offices in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in Q3 2021.

“ Everstream’s acquisition of the Uniti network assets in Pennsylvania has given us access to new fiber infrastructure and customers across Pennsylvania,” said Everstream CEO Brett Lindsey. “ As we continue to densify our network, these markets will experience not only Everstream’s high-capacity, low-latency connectivity services but also our unrivaled commitment to customer service.”

Everstream’s enterprise-grade network delivers robust business fiber services, including dedicated internet access, dark fiber, Ethernet and data center solutions. The company’s advanced fiber network offers direct peering with all major carriers and cloud hyperscalers. With high-speed, low-latency connections, it can accommodate converged internet, voice and data services at speeds of up to 100 Gbps.

To learn more and view Everstream’s network and expansion efforts, visit everstream.net/network-expansion.

About Everstream®

Everstream has raised the bar for business connectivity, delivering a business-only fiber network with the speed, reliability, scale and performance that today’s enterprises demand. With more than 25,000 route miles of fiber and speeds up to 100 Gbps, Everstream’s enterprise-grade network delivers robust business fiber services, including dedicated internet access, dark fiber, Ethernet and data center solutions. Through its “ Do What You Say You Will Do” approach, Everstream is a valued partner dedicated to the success of business customers. For more information, visit everstream.net.