Rubedo Life Sciences Establishes Collaboration with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to Advance Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Program

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rubedo Life Sciences, a drug discovery company developing targeted therapeutics for age-related diseases, today announced a collaboration with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, to advance its idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) program and establish collaborative studies.

As part of the collaboration, Cory Hogaboam, Ph.D., Professor of Medicine and Research Scientist in the Women’s Guild Lung Institute at Cedars Sinai Medical Center will be joining Rubedo’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Hogaboam’s distinguished career encompasses more than 20 years of scientific experience and he is also an Adjunct Professor of Pathology at the University of Michigan Medical School. He joins current SAB members, Dr. Mark Pegram and Dr. Lidia Shapira at Stanford University School of Medicine, and Distinguished Professor Paul Insel at University of California San Diego School of Medicine.

Rubedo’s most advanced program targets a type of rare but pathogenic cell types that emerges with and in diseases, called senescent cells. Senescent cells are pro-inflammatory, pro-fibrotic and pro-cancerogenic cells caused by different types of cellular stress and damage. As we age, they accumulate in the body in multiple tissues. Cellular senescence is a master regulator of aging and drive many age-related diseases.

“We are excited to announce this collaboration with Cedars Sinai Medical Center, and work with Dr. Hogaboam’s lab,” said Marco Quarta, CEO at Rubedo Life Sciences.” Rubedo’s strategy for entry into the longevity space is a senolytic program, targeting the pro inflammatory and pro fibrotic senescent cells. Our first clinical program will be IPF, which is an unmet medical need and we look forward to working with Cedars Sinai Medical Center.”

“I joined forces advising and collaborating with Rubedo because throughout my career working on IPF, I came to the conclusion that targeting cellular senescence is the only way to unlock a possible cure for this devastating age-related disease,” said Dr. Cory Hogaboam, Professor of Medicine, Chronic Lung Diseases, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centers. “Among all the proposed senolytic therapies, Rubedo has a unique platform that promises to successfully deliver an effective pharmacological treatment for IPF.”

Rubedo’s proprietary Alembic drug discovery platform combines computational and chemistry proprietary technologies to generate novel prodrugs that selectively target multiple pathologic cell types (including rare cell types) driving age-related diseases.

About Rubedo Life Sciences

Rubedo Life Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to target senescent cells and other cell types which drive aging and chronic age-related diseases. Rubedo’s proprietary technology platform targets age-related diseases such as Alzheimer’s, diabetes, cancer, pulmonary, cardiovascular, and other disorders which have been shown in preclinical models to be driven by a progressive accumulation of senescent cells, induced by different aging factors. The company is based in Sunnyvale, CA. For additional information, please visit www.rubedolife.com.