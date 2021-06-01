SchoolMint Makes Strategic Investment in Enquiry Tracker to Bring Education-Focused CRM Technology to US K-12 Market

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SchoolMint®, the leading provider of Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM) in K-12 education, announced today it has completed a strategic investment in and formal partnership with Australia-based Enquiry Tracker®.

With this agreement, SchoolMint becomes the exclusive distributor of Enquiry Tracker’s technology in the United States for public, charter schools, and charter management organizations. Enquiry Tracker’s leading K-12 CRM technology will be integrated into SchoolMint’s new Strategic Enrollment Management platform.

SchoolMint CEO Bryan MacDonald said, “Our customers have increasingly requested the addition of ‘CRM-type’ capabilities to our offerings. Current CRM options in the public K-12 space are too expensive, too complex, too generic, and not integrated with the full end-to-end enrollment process. This partnership with Enquiry Tracker gives our customers a more comprehensive view of the overall enrollment process and the tools needed to easily connect with prospective families.”

“Enquiry Tracker is a leader in helping schools manage their entire enrollment journey - from initial inquiry through formal enrollment," said Antony Campitelli, CEO and co-founder of Enquiry Tracker. "We are committed to helping K-12 institutions provide an excellent customer service experience. Hundreds of schools in Australia and New Zealand already use Enquiry Tracker; partnering with SchoolMint and integrating our solutions into their proven SEM platform allows us to exponentially expand our reach and impact in the US market.”

“This is the best of both worlds,” said Rob Koehler, Director of Marketing at Career Success Academy in South Bend, IN. “We have been a long time SchoolMint customer and recently added Enquiry Tracker CRM. Each solution helps us manage and grow enrollment in a simple, but easy to use, yet powerful system. With this partnership, it is going to be so much better!”

SchoolMint will be incorporating Enquiry Tracker’s technology into a new Family Relationship Management module of SchoolMint's Strategic Enrollment Management platform. This module will be released as part of SchoolMint’s enrollment platform, which will be available in the second half of 2021.

About SchoolMint

SchoolMint Inc. is dedicated to helping educators create bright, sustainable futures. Serving more than 11 million students and families in more than 16,000 schools across the country, SchoolMint is the leading K-12 provider of solutions for Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM). SEM is a strategic approach that brings together solutions that help students get to and through school successfully. SchoolMint’s holistic enrollment platform enables administrators to centralize activities such as the school choice application and lottery, registration and re-enrollment, tardy tracking, positive behavior reinforcement, and teacher coaching and evaluation to make school operations more efficient and fiscally sound. With products that put the family experience first, while generating powerful insights, SchoolMint is committed to helping all schools across the K-12 landscape attract and enroll more students, families and teachers, and retain them for years to come. SchoolMint is backed by BV Investment Partners and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Learn more at SchoolMint.com.

About Enquiry Tracker

Australia-based Enquiry Tracker is the all-in-one CRM solution for schools to easily manage their future families. Designed by educationalists, Enquiry Tracker’s easy-to-use system allows schools to automate personalized emails and send broadcasts to reach out and proactively engage future families on their unique interests. Furthermore, schools can run events, open houses, school tours & virtual tours; manage applications and get key insights and instant analytics to manage and grow a robust pipeline. Learn more at www.enquirytracker.net