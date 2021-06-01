n2y Revolutionizes IEP Process With New Solution: Polaris

HURON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--n2y, a pioneer in the field of special education, is thrilled to share the much-anticipated launch of Polaris™, a collaborative, time-saving system that helps teams create truly personalized, data-driven IEPs with task automation, timely prompts, step-by-step support, and current performance data.

Polaris brings administrators, teachers, service providers, parents and students together in one online, integrated space that promotes communication, collaboration, and compliance.

“Polaris has been in development for a while and we are delighted to finally share it,” said Megan Moore, Director of Polaris. “We created Polaris to address the needs of each member of the IEP team. Our goal is for the IEP process to become seamless; we want educators to say ‘good-bye’ to yesterday’s complexities and ‘welcome’ to helping each student find their north star!”

Polaris promises to deliver exceptional student outcomes by:

Creating truly meaningful, data-driven roadmaps that address the needs of the whole student

Synchronizing the entire stakeholder team with a seamless, time-saving, collaborative system for building roadmaps and managing compliance at every stage of the IEP process

Easily maintaining and demonstrating efficacy and compliance on district, school, classroom and individual student levels

“For over 20 years, students have been at the heart of what we do,” said Chrissy Wostmann, n2y CEO. “Polaris sees this mission through and ensures students are set on the road to success by defining and meeting their academic needs through our research-based, data-driven learning solutions.”

Polaris will be the sixth solution added to n2y’s Total Solution, including News-2-You®, SymbolStix PRIME®, Unique Learning System®, L3 Skills®, and Positivity®. Polaris is available as a separate subscription and can be seamlessly integrated with other n2y solutions, providing users with a complete cloud-based, integrated learning system.

For more information on Polaris and n2y's Total Solution, visit n2y.com.

