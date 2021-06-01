ZOLL and Global Healthcare SG Sign Exclusive Agreement for Distribution of Portable Targeted Temperature Management System in Asia Pacific

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZOLL® Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, and Global Healthcare SG, a developer of portable body cooling solutions, today announced their exclusive distribution agreement. As part of the agreement, ZOLL has exclusive rights to distribute the CarbonCool® Full Body Suit and Comfort Suit in Asia-Pacific countries.*

Studies in Asia-Pacific countries, where extreme temperatures can reach 50°C (122°F), have found positive associations between heat and human morbidity and mortality.1,2 “Exertional heat stroke (EHS) has been shown to be the underlying cause of a substantial number of sudden deaths during high-intensity exercises in public and military settings,” said Christopher Barnabas, Vice President, ZOLL Asia Pacific Operations.3,4 “We are excited about the potential of the innovative CarbonCool technology in preventing and treating EHS, as well as the distribution agreement with Global Healthcare SG that will further enhance our mission to improve survival outcomes in the region.”5,6

The CarbonCool Full Body Suit can be deployed quickly and easily for treatment of heat stroke. It can be adjusted to most body shapes and size. Additionally, the Comfort Suit offers a preventive solution for environments with higher risks of heat injuries and can be deployed as a personal cooling system by firefighters, bomb disposal squads, and HAZMAT personnel.

“Global Healthcare SG broke new ground with our portable, HypoCarbon®-based therapeutic cooling technology that is more effective, convenient and practical in lowering core body temperature compared to preparing for ice water immersion,”7 said KL Cheng, Managing Director of Global Healthcare SG. “Our exclusive agreement with ZOLL enables us to leverage an extensive distribution network throughout the Asia-Pacific region, where CarbonCool’s innovative performance aims to improve the delivery of care in emergent situations relating to heat stress.”

To learn more about the CarbonCool Full Body Suit and Comfort Suit, please contact your local ZOLL representative.

About the Global Healthcare SG CarbonCool Full Body Suit

The CarbonCool Full Body Suit comprises an outer garment made of neoprene and thermoplastic polyurethane fastened with Velcro tape. It includes pockets for MPad™ cooling pads, which are filled with HypoCarbon, a proprietary and patented graphite solution that can transfer heat 15 times faster than ice. In trials conducted at Singapore General Hospital, it took 73 minutes to lower patients’ core body temperature to the target temperature of 34oC (93.2oF) compared with 142 minutes with ice packs and intravenously administered cold saline.7

ZOLL and the Military

For more than 25 years, ZOLL has been a trusted partner delivering acute critical care technologies to the military. ZOLL products are extensively utilized throughout the entire military healthcare system in support of the warfighter and casualty treatment within the En Route Care System. ZOLL’s leading resuscitation and critical care technologies are used in all roles of operational medical care on the battlefield, in aeromedical evacuation and transport, in field hospitals, and in garrison for definitive care. For more information, visit www.zoll.com/medical-markets/military/.

About ZOLL Medical Corporation

ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei company, develops and markets medical devices and software solutions that help advance emergency care and save lives, while increasing clinical and operational efficiencies. With products for defibrillation and cardiac monitoring, circulation enhancement and CPR feedback, supersaturated oxygen therapy, data management, ventilation, and therapeutic temperature management, ZOLL provides a comprehensive set of technologies that help clinicians, EMS and fire professionals, as well as lay rescuers, improve patient outcomes in critical cardiopulmonary conditions. For more information, visit www.zoll.com.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 40,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its health care operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, transfusion, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

*Excluding Singapore and Indonesia.

1Green H, et al. Environ Res. 2019 Apr;171:80–91.

2Bi P, et al. Asia Pac J Public Health. 2011 Mar;23(2 Suppl):27S–36.

3Liu SY, et al. Military Med Res. 2020;7:1.

4Yankelson L, et al. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2014 Aug 5;64:5:463–469.

5Lee J, et al. Journal of Athletic Training. 2017;52(1):000-000.

6Leong M, et al. Prehosp Disaster Med. 2020 Jun;00(00):1-5.

7LG Yap, et al. J Emerg Crit Care Med. 2020 Apr;4:13.

©2021 ZOLL Medical Corporation. All rights reserved. ZOLL is a registered trademark of ZOLL Medical Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Asahi Kasei is a registered trademark of Asahi Kasei Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.