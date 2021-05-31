Croma-Pharma Presents New Cosmetic Skincare Brand "Croma farewell™" For Common Skin Conditions

LEOBENDORF, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Croma-Pharma (Croma) is opening a new chapter and expanding its product portfolio to meet the growing needs of its customers. With the innovative skincare brand Croma farewell™, the company is specifically addressing the desire of consumers for natural, effective and individual skincare and building upon its many years of experience in the production of hyaluronic acid. The name says it all: consumers say goodbye to their facial skin problems and hello to their new selves when using Croma farewell™.

The Austrian produced brand will initially launch in all key markets with facial serums for five specific skin types.

High-quality care for specific skin conditions based on hyaluronic acid

Genetics, external factors and psychological influences can have a decisive impact on an individual’s skin condition and lead to various problems. Croma viewed this situation as an opportunity to develop a high-quality facial care line for specific skin needs: Croma farewell™.

The Croma farewell™ cosmetic portfolio of five different facial serums unites carefully selected ingredients with years of experience in the pharmaceutical and aesthetic field. Based on this expertise, all formulations contain a blend of both high and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid – an antioxidant that moisturizes and hydrates the skin, improves elasticity and smoothes and plumps the skin’s appearance to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

All ingredients incorporated into the serums are carefully selected and based on scientific data to achieve the most effective results.

"With the launch of Croma farewell™, we are strengthening our focus on personalized skincare innovation, drawing on our many years of expertise as well as the latest scientific findings. Croma farewell™ meets the high standard of our medical products and perfectly complements our existing portfolio", explains Managing Director, Andreas Prinz.

Concentrated efficacy: 5 serums for 5 common facial skin conditions

farewell irritated skin: Target-specific face serum for irritated, sensitive skin with Hyaluronic Acid, Madecassoside, Niacinamide and D-Panthenol to sooth irritations, reduce skin redness and strengthen the skin barrier.

Perfume free. 30 ml.

farewell puffy eyes: A face serum, especially designed for the eye contour, to fight the appearances of puffiness, dark circles and crow's feet. The diligent formulation contains Hyaluronic Acid, D-Panthenol and a complex of Ash tree bark extract, organic silicon and Vitamin B3 for radiant, glowing skin and a fresher look.

Perfume free. 30 ml.



Perfume free. 30 ml. farewell dry skin: farewell dry skin contains hydrating ingredients including Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, D-Panthenol and Aloe Vera to effectively nourish the skin and strengthen the skin barrier. Softens the skin and boosts elasticity.

Perfume free. 30 ml.

farewell aging skin: farewell aging skin is enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, Madecassoside, Vitamin C, Marine ferment extract and a plant-derived Retinol alternative to hydrate the skin and improve suppleness and firmness while effectively reducing the signs of aging.

Perfume free. 30 ml.

farewell oily skin: Formulated especially for oily and acne-prone skin, farewell oily skin contains a zinc complex and plankton extract to reduce blemishes and clogged pores, while diminishing the facial sebum production. Niacinamide and Wintergreen leaf extract regenerate the skin barrier for a softer skin and a glowing complexion.

Perfume free. 30 ml.

farewell follows clean beauty concept

More and more people attach great importance to responsible consumption. Croma farewell™ complies with this wish – all serums are vegan, free from silicones, perfumes, mineral oils and are developed and produced exclusively in Austria. The products are cruelty-free and contain no animal-derived ingredients.

Price and availability

The Croma farewell™ facial serums are available soon via the Croma skincare web shop www.cromaskincareshop.com and selected partners.

Recommended retail price: EUR 119,-.

About Croma

Founded in 1976, Croma-Pharma GmbH (Croma) is an Austrian family-owned company that specializes in the industrial production of hyaluronic acid syringes for the fields of medical aesthetics, ophthalmology and orthopaedics. Croma currently runs 12 international sales companies and distributes its products in more than 70 countries. Within its global sales network, Croma focuses with own branded products on minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Besides a broad range of HA fillers from the own production site, Croma markets PDO lifting threads, a Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) system and high quality skincare technologies in its core strategic markets.