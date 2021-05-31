Canadian Company Plant Veda Is Game Changing the Dairy Free Milk Industry

VANCOUVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The dairy free milk aisle may be getting crowded, so how can one competitor stand out amongst the rest? Simple. Do something that hasn’t been done before. Plant Veda is a Canadian company that creates unique plant based milks and beverages that are the first of their kind.

After a family health tragedy, Plant Veda’s founders launched their company looking for healthy, plant-based options, like the world’s first Vegan Lassi made from a multi-plant based blend of healthy and delicious ingredients. Plant Veda focuses on not only making an alternative to dairy, but making it better than the original in taste and health benefits.

Unique products

While many dairy-free milk brands have gone the route of finding a simple alternative, Plant Veda has created products that are one of a kind. By creating the first vegan lassi that is creamier than real dairy, they’ve landed awards such as VegExpo’s Product of the Year 2019 award and a “Clean Choice Award” by Cleaneating Magazine in 2021.

Plant Veda has formulated their dairy-free cashew milks to include unique ingredients such as pistachio and saffron. They’ve created a line of products from their lassi range to creamers that are unique and rich in flavour in order to not only stand out amongst competitors but give consumers variety to choose from.

Their health benefits

When creating the Plant Veda line, the goal was not to find a replacement for dairy but to find something 10x better in flavour and higher in health benefits. “What we decided to do is create a revolutionary product that’s a healthy blend of multiple ingredients,” said Plant Veda President Michael Yang, “that doesn’t just taste nice but is all-natural and provides total nutritional value.” This innovative approach ensures your meals and snacks don’t miss the health mark.

For example, their cashew lassi boasts a high 10 billion live probiotics per cup to promote a healthy gut, making this dairy-free replacement healthier than the original. When switching to a more plant-based lifestyle, many dairy-free products miss out when it comes to adding probiotics, which is often why consumers still choose dairy. Knowing that 70% of the immune system is housed in the gut, Plant Veda ensures the level of probiotics in their drinks surpasses expectations.

Along with promoting a healthy gut, Plant Veda incorporates plant proteins into their drinks, making the need for traditional dairy even more obsolete. Whether transitioning to a plant-based lifestyle or incorporating more diverse products into a diet, Plant Veda makes the process smooth.

How they continue to change the industry

Plant Veda continues to change the plant-based industry with providing unique alternatives that stand out in the milk aisle. By creating products that taste better, are healthier than dairy, and are unique in flavour and nutrients, Plant Veda has shaken up the plant-based milk market.