Exchange Solutions Expands Loyalty Partnership with Well.ca™ Addition to BeWell™

BOSTON & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exchange Solutions, a personalized loyalty solutions provider, today announced that Well.ca is the second retail brand to offer BeWell points to Canadian consumers. BeWell members can now earn and redeem BeWell points at Well.ca in addition to all participating Rexall™ stores.

Implementing the BeWell program on Well.ca is the second of a multi-phase rollout initiative and comes just over a year after the launch of the program itself. Well.ca has partnered with Exchange Solutions for their proven ability to broaden the program into multiple brands using their extensible, cloud-based platform to enable this proprietary program coalition.

“Providing Canadian consumers the ability to earn and redeem BeWell points at Well.ca so quickly after the program launched last year shows that Well.ca is staying laser focused on their loyalty goals – maximizing program reach to enable Canadians to optimize their health and wellness every day. Our team at Exchange Solutions is proud to contribute to the growth of BeWell and we look forward to adding even more brands in the future,” said Robert Jewell, Exchange Solutions’ President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Well.ca is one of Canada’s leading health, wellness, baby and beauty product online retailers. For more information please visit Well.ca.

For more information about Exchange Solutions please visit exchangesolutions.com.

About Exchange Solutions

Exchange Solutions is a cloud-based marketing technology company that delivers personalized loyalty solutions to retailers enabling them to build deeper and more profitable engagement with their consumers. With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Exchange Solutions transforms loyalty programs and promotions from being costly applications to productive and profitable capabilities for clients across various verticals in the US and Canada. Current clients include Harry Rosen, Kent Building Supplies, Esso™ and Mobil™, Sobeys Inc., Rexall Pharmacy Group, Lowe’s, and Today’s Shopping Choice™.