A Time to Celebrate the Students! Insight School of Indiana Class of 2021 Ready to Move Forward     

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a school year like no other, Insight School of Indiana (ISIN), an online public school serving students throughout the state since 2008, will celebrate its graduates online with a commencement ceremony on June 1st. The virtual ceremonies will begin at 6 pm EST.

“While other schools may have struggled with online learning throughout the year, both Hoosier and ISIN never missed a day of instruction, which kept our students motivated, excited, and moving forward,” said ISIN Head of School Tina Walker. “Their achievements deserve to be shouted from the stands at the Indy 500, and we’re happy to provide a range of solutions that helps all our Indiana families.”

This year ISIN will graduate over 105 students. Approximately 7 students will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5 and nearly $650,000 worth of college scholarships have reportedly been awarded to the Class of 2021.

Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Indiana and beyond, including Xavier, Indiana State, Anderson, Indiana University, Wabash, Hanover, Franklin, Ivy tech and Ball State.

ISIN will feature Hunter Faulkner as the Valedictorian. Hunter has received many offers with full rides but has not yet committed to a school at this time. The Salutatorian is Gabriel Lewis for ISIN. Gabriel plans to attend Ivy Tech in the fall respectively. The keynote speakers will be Kevin P. Chavous, Stride’s President, Academic Policy and External Affairs, Dr. Shaun McAlmont, Stride’s President of Career Learning Solutions, and Indiana Governor, Eric J. Holcomb.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

ISIN students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Insight Academy of Indiana 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Tuesday, June 1st 2021, 6:00pm EST

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Angie Baker at anbaker@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Insight School of Indiana

Insight School of Indiana (ISIN) is a tuition-free, public charter school authorized by Ball State University that serves students in grades 7-12. As part of the Indiana public school system, ISIN is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISIN, visit: in.insightschools.net.