The Water Tower and GoHub by GoAigua Launch Water Challenge and Accelerator Program to Shape the Future of Digital Water

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoHub, an international open innovation hub by GoAigua focused on creating better processes and more sustainable cities, and The Water Tower, a water innovation hub focused on helping water and wastewater utilities become more progressive through applied research, technology innovation, workforce development, and community engagement, announce the launch of The Ultimate Water Challenge – a 6-month program aimed at creating an ecosystem of innovation and technology sharing between startups, vendors, and pilot sites in the United States (application link: https://globalwaterchallenge.tech/waterchallengeus/).

Entrepreneurs with early-stage companies leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), robotics, and other water solutions should apply. Winners will receive:

Up to $50,000 to fund the pilot

Proprietary utility data to test and validate solutions

Introductions to venture capital firms, investors, partners, and key players of the U.S. water industry

Access to GoHub’s 6-month accelerator and venture programs, aimed at providing funding to their companies (up to $3 million via convertible note)

Winners will not only be mentored by GoHub and The Water Tower leaders, but also by industry experts from cutting-edge technology companies and universities like GoAigua, Siemens, University of Michigan, and more.

The Ultimate Water Challenge seeks to support entrepreneurial efforts in three key areas: improving the capture and treatment of stormwater, reducing energy consumption, and improving population health through wastewater surveillance.

“The Ultimate Water Challenge provides water startups an incredible opportunity to pilot their technologies and gain invaluable feedback throughout the process from high caliber mentors,” said Melissa Meeker, CEO of The Water Tower. “We are thrilled to work with our partners at GoHub to help startups make a positive impact on the water industry.”

Applications will be accepted through August 1, 2021 and winners will be announced on September 1, 2021. Pilot programs will begin on November 1, 2021.

To learn more or apply to The Ultimate Water Challenge, visit our website at www.theh2otower.org.

GoHub is a Spain-based Open Innovation hub with multiple locations in Europe, dedicated to the acceleration of Deep Tech software and technology startups focusing on the digital transformation of the water section, increased sustainability, and the improvement of the quality of life across communities. GoHub is part of the water utility group Global Omnium, which provides water and sanitation services to over 300 communities and 4 million citizens in Europe. They have a presence in the United States via wholly owned subsidiary, GoAigua Inc (https://www.goaigua.com/). GoHub’s portfolio can be found at https://gohub.tech/en/.

The Water Tower is a new breed of innovation center providing answers to a multitude of complex challenges facing the water industry through an integrated approach to applied research, technology innovation, workforce development, and stakeholder engagement. With its mission to be a thriving ecosystem of water innovation fueled by imagination, informed by research, and powered by pioneers, The Water Tower is especially invested in helping utilities devise strategies to benefit from digital advancements in water supply and quality. For more information, visit www.theh2otower.org.